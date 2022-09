The entrance road to Ecola State Park will be closed Sept. 11-25 during a drilling project. Vehicles and pedestrians will not be able to enter the park from the entrance road. The road sits on active landslides and is often closed in the winter when heavy rains cause the area to slump and the road slides or washes out, most recently in 2020 and 2021.

SEASIDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO