CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sits against southpaw
Bleday will sit against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleday has held more than a strict platoon role, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Marlins have faced. He owns a 108 wRC+ against righties and a 53 wRC+ against lefties (albeit in just 34 plate appearances), so he could continue sitting frequently against same-sided pitching down the stretch. Bryan De La Cruz will be the Marlins' center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yu Chang: Designated for assignment
Chang was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The move clears space for Wander Franco (wrist) to return from the injured list. Chang hit a respectable .260/.305/.385 (good for a 102 wRC+) in 36 games this season but still owns a poor 76 wRC+ for his career.
CBS Sports
Reds' Albert Almora: DFA'd by Cincy
Almora was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Almora has a .223/.282/.349 slash line with five home runs, 29 RBI and 26 runs in 64 games for Cincinnati this year, but he's now been removed from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 28-year-old could report to Triple-A Louisville or elect free agency if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday
Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Rockies' German Marquez: Torched for nine in no-decision
Marquez gave up nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but things quickly unraveled in...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not part of Sunday's lineup
Marte is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies. Marte knocked in a run each of the last two days, but he will get a day off amid a 4-for-37 (.108) stretch at the plate. Josh Rojas will cover the keystone Sunday in Marte's place.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Victorious following blown save
Sewald (4-4) got the win and blown save during Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Braves, allowing two runs on two hits and a hit-by-pitch in one-third of an inning. Sewald was brought in to get the game's final out after Diego Castillo served up a three-run Michael Harris home run that cut Seattle's lead to one. The 30-year-old immediately surrendered a single followed by a Robbie Grossman home run to fall in line for the loss until Seattle rallied for a walkoff win in the bottom of the frame. The rough outing snapped a seven-appearance scoreless streak and Sewald has now blown saves in two of his last four games. He still possesses an excellent 2.67 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 57.1 innings across 59 appearances.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Not included in Sunday's lineup
Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network. Margot started the last 12 games, so manager Kevin Cash decided to give him a breather Sunday. Randy Arozarena will cover right field with Margot opening the game on the bench.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Gets breather Sunday
Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. Moncada will get a breather for the first time since he returned to the lineup Tuesday following a stint on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring strain. Josh Harrison will check in at third base in place of Moncada, who went 8-for-24 with two home runs, two walks, a double, five RBI and five runs in his first five games back in action.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivers winning hit
Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Henderson stepped up with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, which stood as the game-winning hit. It was his third multi-hit effort in 10 games as a major leaguer. The top prospect is slashing .306/.359/.472 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles through 39 plate appearances.
