Josef Martinez urged to keep scoring goals to 'cover up' off-field issues at Atlanta United

Former United States international striker Charlie Davies believes Josef Martinez can save his Atlanta United career by continuing to score goals. Martinez is suspended for this weekend's match against Toronto FC due to what Atlanta United described as 'conduct detrimental to the team'. The Venezuela international is expected to return to club activities on Monday.
Cristian Tello an 'obvious fit' for LAFC, says GM John Thorrington

As if their summer recruitment wasn't impressive enough, LAFC's late capture of Cristian Tello makes them an even more terrifying prospect heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tello arrived on a free transfer shortly before the MLS roster freeze on September 2 following a five-year spell with La Liga side Real Betis. Of course, Tello cut his teeth at FC Barcelona and also lists the likes of Porto and Fiorentina on his résumé.
Houston Dynamo GM Pat Onstad 'taking responsibility' following Nagamura departure

Turning around the fortunes of the Houston Dynamo was never going to be an easy task but general manager Pat Onstad is feeling the gravity of the situation now more than ever. As we near the end of his first season at the club, Onstad has already dispensed with his first head coach as Paulo Nagamura departed the club in midweek.
Austin FC enter into multi-year partnership with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven

Austin FC have entered into a multi-year partnership with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, both clubs announced on Friday. The two clubs will aim to exchange knowledge both on and off the field to help improve their playing prospects and commercial performance. “We’re very excited to partner with a club as...
