Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Dee Cubb, Jayden Jones lead West Perry girls soccer past Juniata
Dee Chubb and Jayden Jones combined to lead West Perry to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Juniata Saturday. Chubb and Molly Shull each had an assist for the Mustangs in the win.
Garrett Bartlow’s 2 goals help West Perry boys soccer beat Bermudian Springs
Garrett Bartlow scored two goals Saturday to help lead West Perry to a 3-0 boys soccer win against Bermudian Springs.
Maryland HS football week 2 scores & highlights
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 2 of high school football action all over Maryland, with plenty of matchups and surprising scores. GAME OF THE WEEK: Quince Orchard at Paint Branch The defending state champs were on the road for a test against Paint Branch, however, it wasn’t a competitive game at all. Quince Orchard […]
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley girls volleyball team has high hopes after strong start
Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball appears to be on the upswing. The Quakers opened their schedule with an impressive nonsection victories against Beaver and South Park. Sparked by junior Katelyn Clark’s strong net play, Quaker Valley blanked the Bobcats, 3-0. “I was excited to start the season off strong,”...
Nazareth football finds way to win low-scoring battle with Bethlehem Catholic
Last season, the Nazareth football team needed a small miracle to escape with a 42-41 comeback victory against Bethlehem Catholic after trailing by 27 points in the second half. The Blue Eagles didn’t dig a big hole for themselves this time, but instead clung to a one-possession lead in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel girls volleyball shows early-season progress
After some recent struggles, it appears the Fox Chapel girls volleyball team is headed in the right direction. The Foxes were 0-12 in section play last season, 0-16 overall. But Fox Chapel started out 1-2 and coach Diana Andreyko, in her sixth year with the program, has reason for optimism.
No. 4 Broadneck field hockey upsets No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 4-1, at Bruin Invitational
Facing a daunting schedule that includes three defending state champions and a plethora of top Anne Arundel County contenders, the Broadneck field hockey team viewed Saturday’s Bruin Invitational as an early measuring stick. By day’s end, it was apparent the Bruins needed a significantly larger stick. Hours after disposing of No. 6 River Hill 6-1, No. 4 Broadneck came back to pull a shocker ...
Honesdale football outlasted by defending Class 4A champ Valley View in home opener
HONESDALE − For two full quarters Friday night, Honesdale thrilled a big home crowd with intense, physical play against visiting Valley View. Led by its relentless, hard-hitting defense, the Hornets had the defending District 2 Class 4A champs reeling. The score was just 7-3 at halftime and anything seemed possible for coach Paul...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Returning runners step into key roles for Pine-Richland cross country team
The Pine-Richland girls cross country team graduated two runners who are now competing at NCAA Division I schools, but there’s still a wealth of talent in the program. There’s four returning varsity runners and some youth with good resumes. The two runners who graduated are Meredith Price (Utah...
