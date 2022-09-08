ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

DC News Now

Maryland HS football week 2 scores & highlights

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 2 of high school football action all over Maryland, with plenty of matchups and surprising scores. GAME OF THE WEEK: Quince Orchard at Paint Branch The defending state champs were on the road for a test against Paint Branch, however, it wasn’t a competitive game at all. Quince Orchard […]
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley girls volleyball team has high hopes after strong start

Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball appears to be on the upswing. The Quakers opened their schedule with an impressive nonsection victories against Beaver and South Park. Sparked by junior Katelyn Clark’s strong net play, Quaker Valley blanked the Bobcats, 3-0. “I was excited to start the season off strong,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel girls volleyball shows early-season progress

After some recent struggles, it appears the Fox Chapel girls volleyball team is headed in the right direction. The Foxes were 0-12 in section play last season, 0-16 overall. But Fox Chapel started out 1-2 and coach Diana Andreyko, in her sixth year with the program, has reason for optimism.
The Baltimore Sun

No. 4 Broadneck field hockey upsets No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 4-1, at Bruin Invitational

Facing a daunting schedule that includes three defending state champions and a plethora of top Anne Arundel County contenders, the Broadneck field hockey team viewed Saturday’s Bruin Invitational as an early measuring stick. By day’s end, it was apparent the Bruins needed a significantly larger stick. Hours after disposing of No. 6 River Hill 6-1, No. 4 Broadneck came back to pull a shocker ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Returning runners step into key roles for Pine-Richland cross country team

The Pine-Richland girls cross country team graduated two runners who are now competing at NCAA Division I schools, but there’s still a wealth of talent in the program. There’s four returning varsity runners and some youth with good resumes. The two runners who graduated are Meredith Price (Utah...
