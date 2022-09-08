Read full article on original website
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
Group raising funds for Gold Star memorial
Barbara Brownlie knew when she retired, she wanted to do volunteer work with veterans. A self-proclaimed Navy brat and wife, Brownlie helped start an Honor Flight program in Tucson and her volunteerism “just escalated.”. Now, she is part of a team working to bring a Tucson Gold Star Families...
Polish eatery boasts new décor and creative cocktails
After a decade in business, Polish Cottage has a fresh look, daily specials and a revamped drink menu. The cozy midtown restaurant closed for part of July for a facelift and additions to its drink menu, to install booths, a bar and new wood flooring. The restaurant reopened July 26 with a bit more capacity, from 48 to 52. The brighter color scheme and new lighting also have resulted in a more bright and open space.
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
Sonoran Restaurant Week begins Friday, Sept. 9
Tucson is welcoming back Sonoran Restaurant Week starting Friday, Sept. 9 and running through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa
About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️
Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall
After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
Hispanic chamber honors Magdalena Verdugo
Magdalena Verdugo has achieved much. Most recently the YWCA of Southern Arizona chief executive officer was named Hispanic Businesswoman of the Year by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber. Verdugo began working for YWCA-Main Campus on Bonita as CEO in January 2020, just before the pandemic. The YWCA has a second facility...
Paul “Derek” Ferrer
It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul “Derek” Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on August 27, 2022 at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 1970 to Linda (Miller) Bradley & Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley & Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
Queen Elizabeth II: Tucsonans remember her legacy
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96 years old today. People across Tucson remember her life and honor her legacy.
Arizona football's Jacob Cowing balancing life as student-athlete and dad
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona junior and Maricopa native Jacob Cowing put the nation on notice last weekend in San Diego when he became the first wide receiver to score three touchdowns in a Power 5 conference debut since Michael Crabtree did it back in 2007. Cowing's motivation...
911 Tower Challenge honors terrorist victims
The 911 Tower Challenge Foundation will never forget Sept. 11, 2001. On the anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the group hosts the 911 Never Forgotten Tower Challenge, a 2,071-step climb that represents the 110 floors of the Twin Towers. This year’s 911 Tower Challenge is set for 8 a.m. Sunday,...
