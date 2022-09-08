ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week

It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Group raising funds for Gold Star memorial

Barbara Brownlie knew when she retired, she wanted to do volunteer work with veterans. A self-proclaimed Navy brat and wife, Brownlie helped start an Honor Flight program in Tucson and her volunteerism “just escalated.”. Now, she is part of a team working to bring a Tucson Gold Star Families...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Polish eatery boasts new décor and creative cocktails

After a decade in business, Polish Cottage has a fresh look, daily specials and a revamped drink menu. The cozy midtown restaurant closed for part of July for a facelift and additions to its drink menu, to install booths, a bar and new wood flooring. The restaurant reopened July 26 with a bit more capacity, from 48 to 52. The brighter color scheme and new lighting also have resulted in a more bright and open space.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Babbitt
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Sarah Vaughan
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Billie Holiday
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa

About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️

Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Jazz Music#Soul#Redd#Calvary Baptist Church#R B#Boom Goddess Radio#Desert Soul Media
thisistucson.com

Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall

After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Hispanic chamber honors Magdalena Verdugo

Magdalena Verdugo has achieved much. Most recently the YWCA of Southern Arizona chief executive officer was named Hispanic Businesswoman of the Year by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber. Verdugo began working for YWCA-Main Campus on Bonita as CEO in January 2020, just before the pandemic. The YWCA has a second facility...
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Paul “Derek” Ferrer

It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul “Derek” Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on August 27, 2022 at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 1970 to Linda (Miller) Bradley & Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley & Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tucsonlocalmedia.com

911 Tower Challenge honors terrorist victims

The 911 Tower Challenge Foundation will never forget Sept. 11, 2001. On the anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the group hosts the 911 Never Forgotten Tower Challenge, a 2,071-step climb that represents the 110 floors of the Twin Towers. This year’s 911 Tower Challenge is set for 8 a.m. Sunday,...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy