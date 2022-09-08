Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
SARA and ADOT rescue 4 dehydrated hikers
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department rescued four hikers.
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
SignalsAZ
Reid Park Reimagined: Take Survey Two Now!
The Gene C. Reid Park planning team needs your help to reimagine the future of Reid Park. Survey Two for the Reid Park planning process is now live here (bit.ly/reidparkreimagined). View the three park concept alternatives, and take a feedback survey. The survey will close on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thisistucson.com
Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall
After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Floatation therapy rises to new levels at Levity
Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA. “We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for 3 hour delay
On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
Sonoran Restaurant Week begins Friday, Sept. 9
Tucson is welcoming back Sonoran Restaurant Week starting Friday, Sept. 9 and running through Sunday, Sept. 18.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
azpm.org
The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods
A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
thisistucson.com
48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️
Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
monovisions.com
Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera
Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Comments / 0