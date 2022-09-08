ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

SignalsAZ

Reid Park Reimagined: Take Survey Two Now!

The Gene C. Reid Park planning team needs your help to reimagine the future of Reid Park. Survey Two for the Reid Park planning process is now live here (bit.ly/reidparkreimagined). View the three park concept alternatives, and take a feedback survey. The survey will close on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall

After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Floatation therapy rises to new levels at Levity

Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA. “We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Five Fall Drives in Arizona

Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods

A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️

Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
TUCSON, AZ
monovisions.com

Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera

Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
TUCSON, AZ

