After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO