luxury-houses.net
Listed for $4.5 Million, This Breathtaking Santa Barbara Inspired Home in Scottsdale is Truly A Designer Masterpiece
The Home in Scottsdale, a designer masterpiece in prestigious gated community Equestrian Manor with enchanting curb appeal and great attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 12028 N 60th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher V Karas (Phone: 602-919-6511) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
This $6,999,999 Paradise Valley Home Just Undergone An Exceptional Renovation to Make It Becomes A Perfect Place for Entertaining
The Paradise Valley Home, a luxurious desert oasis has been renovated in both inside and outside including an amazing kitchen, an exceptional great room and completely redone front landscaping is now available for sale. This home located at 6802 E Sunnyvale Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Steimer (Phone: 602-430-8666) & Sean Steimer (Phone: 623-239-7276) at Realty Executives for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Paradise Valley Home.
azbigmedia.com
12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture
While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
kjzz.org
Valley shoppers turn to night markets for cooler browsing, arts and culture
A funny thing happens this time of year. People in our part of the world get really cranky. It’s been hot for months, and for many of us, the worst part is that it simply never cools off. In other parts of the United States, at least evenings bring...
Phoenix New Times
Hot Wheels Tour Seeks Auto to Recreate Into a Toy at Gilbert Event
Two things in metro Phoenix will drop with temperatures in the coming months: vehicles at car shows and Hot Wheels toys inside discount bins to make space for the new models. On Saturday, September 10, Valley-wide auto customizers and Hot Wheels collectors will collide to compete in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 2501 South Market Street in Gilbert from 8 a.m. to noon.
northcentralnews.net
‘Desert Rider’ closes in September
Residents who have not yet seen “Desert Rider” at Phoenix Art Museum, or those who may want to see it again, won’t want to procrastinate — the exhibit closes Sept. 18. “Desert Rider” explores the relationships between transportation, industry, landscape and identity in our desert region. With a diverse display of large-scale installations, prints, sculptures and more, the major exhibition illuminates the influence of lowrider and custom-car culture on contemporary artists working in the Southwest today, including Cara Romero, Margarita Cabrera, Justin Favela, Liz Cohen and Douglas Miles, who examine themes of masculinity and femininity, migration and mobility, queer identity and more.
Henhouse Cafe is Bringing Chicken Fried Breakfast Faves to Tempe
The family-owned restaurant will open its fourth location this fall.
It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package
MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe. According to the couple,...
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
kjzz.org
Million-dollar homes in Phoenix get smaller, according to new report
A recent report released by Zillow shows the average million-dollar home in Phoenix has shrunk in size. The median size of million-dollar homes fell by more than 1,000 square feet from 2019 to 2022. Mark Stapp is director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice. “What you’re...
AZFamily
Arizona homebuyers getting more purchasing power as market cools down
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Real estate experts across the state say buyers now have a lot more room to negotiate and aren’t caught up in the multiple bidding war frenzy that was common in the last couple of years. So if you bought a house during that time or...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee pair’s pickleball campaign sees more progress
Hope comes in bits and pieces over extended periods of time for the two Ahwatukee women who have been campaigning for more than a year for pickleball courts at never-finished Desert Foothills Park. But hope does come largely out of the relentlessness that Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish have brought...
phoenixmag.com
Eater’s Triangle: Eastern Sunnyslope
The ’slope saw its dining fortunes rise with Little Miss BBQ joining the fray three years ago, and remains a top destination for Mexican food, including these three new taquerias, all clustered around Seventh Street and Hatcher Road. Perfect for a taco crawl. Valerie’s Taco Shop. 9706 N....
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
oucampus.org
2421 W Avalon Drive
AVAILABLE as of Sept 1st -- Two Bed Town-Home Gated Community Pool - AVAILABLE as of Sept 1st! Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, Luxury Vinyl in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, play area for kids, Hurry this won't last long!!
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11
Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. 9/11 remembrance events. 2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale. The Salt River Fire...
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
azbex.com
254-unit Apartment Project Planned at Superstition Springs
Seritage Growth Properties has submitted preliminary materials to the Mesa Planning Department seeking to demolish the vacant Sears store at the Superstition Springs Center mall and build a 254-unit apartment complex in its place. Seritage was created in 2015 to manage real estate that had been acquired from Sears Holdings....
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium
It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
