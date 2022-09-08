ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $4.5 Million, This Breathtaking Santa Barbara Inspired Home in Scottsdale is Truly A Designer Masterpiece

The Home in Scottsdale, a designer masterpiece in prestigious gated community Equestrian Manor with enchanting curb appeal and great attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 12028 N 60th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher V Karas (Phone: 602-919-6511) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $6,999,999 Paradise Valley Home Just Undergone An Exceptional Renovation to Make It Becomes A Perfect Place for Entertaining

The Paradise Valley Home, a luxurious desert oasis has been renovated in both inside and outside including an amazing kitchen, an exceptional great room and completely redone front landscaping is now available for sale. This home located at 6802 E Sunnyvale Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Steimer (Phone: 602-430-8666) & Sean Steimer (Phone: 623-239-7276) at Realty Executives for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Paradise Valley Home.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture

While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix New Times

Hot Wheels Tour Seeks Auto to Recreate Into a Toy at Gilbert Event

Two things in metro Phoenix will drop with temperatures in the coming months: vehicles at car shows and Hot Wheels toys inside discount bins to make space for the new models. On Saturday, September 10, Valley-wide auto customizers and Hot Wheels collectors will collide to compete in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 2501 South Market Street in Gilbert from 8 a.m. to noon.
GILBERT, AZ
northcentralnews.net

‘Desert Rider’ closes in September

Residents who have not yet seen “Desert Rider” at Phoenix Art Museum, or those who may want to see it again, won’t want to procrastinate — the exhibit closes Sept. 18. “Desert Rider” explores the relationships between transportation, industry, landscape and identity in our desert region. With a diverse display of large-scale installations, prints, sculptures and more, the major exhibition illuminates the influence of lowrider and custom-car culture on contemporary artists working in the Southwest today, including Cara Romero, Margarita Cabrera, Justin Favela, Liz Cohen and Douglas Miles, who examine themes of masculinity and femininity, migration and mobility, queer identity and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottsdale Fashion Square#Fitness#Luxury Shopping#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Business Industry#Linus Business#French#Macerich Executive#The Crystal Court
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Million-dollar homes in Phoenix get smaller, according to new report

A recent report released by Zillow shows the average million-dollar home in Phoenix has shrunk in size. The median size of million-dollar homes fell by more than 1,000 square feet from 2019 to 2022. Mark Stapp is director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice. “What you’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee pair’s pickleball campaign sees more progress

Hope comes in bits and pieces over extended periods of time for the two Ahwatukee women who have been campaigning for more than a year for pickleball courts at never-finished Desert Foothills Park. But hope does come largely out of the relentlessness that Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish have brought...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
phoenixmag.com

Eater’s Triangle: Eastern Sunnyslope

The ’slope saw its dining fortunes rise with Little Miss BBQ joining the fray three years ago, and remains a top destination for Mexican food, including these three new taquerias, all clustered around Seventh Street and Hatcher Road. Perfect for a taco crawl. Valerie’s Taco Shop. 9706 N....
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Valley food banks getting some additional help

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
ARIZONA STATE
oucampus.org

2421 W Avalon Drive

AVAILABLE as of Sept 1st -- Two Bed Town-Home Gated Community Pool - AVAILABLE as of Sept 1st! Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, Luxury Vinyl in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, play area for kids, Hurry this won't last long!!
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11

Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. 9/11 remembrance events. 2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale. The Salt River Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

254-unit Apartment Project Planned at Superstition Springs

Seritage Growth Properties has submitted preliminary materials to the Mesa Planning Department seeking to demolish the vacant Sears store at the Superstition Springs Center mall and build a 254-unit apartment complex in its place. Seritage was created in 2015 to manage real estate that had been acquired from Sears Holdings....
MESA, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium

It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy