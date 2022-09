After a decade in business, Polish Cottage has a fresh look, daily specials and a revamped drink menu. The cozy midtown restaurant closed for part of July for a facelift and additions to its drink menu, to install booths, a bar and new wood flooring. The restaurant reopened July 26 with a bit more capacity, from 48 to 52. The brighter color scheme and new lighting also have resulted in a more bright and open space.

