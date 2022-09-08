Read full article on original website
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
Royals rush to Balmoral as Queen’s health deteriorates – as it happened
This live blog has closed. News of the Queen’s death can be found on our new live blog
Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Flags have been lowered in Herefordshire and Worcestershire as a sign of respect for the Queen. Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire Edward Harley said the Queen had been a "constant, reassuring and positive part of all our lives". People outside Kidderminster Town Hall gave their reaction to news of her...
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Royal blessing' that helped devolution
"I always say there was one Queen Elizabeth who saved the Welsh language and there was another one who gave Wales devolution." Dafydd Elis-Thomas, one of Wales' prominent political figures, is adamant the nation should be thankful for the influence of both Queen Elizabeths. While Queen Elizabeth I, of the...
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
Queen was with me at happiest and saddest times - William
Prince William has paid tribute to the Queen, saying the world has "lost an extraordinary leader" while he lost his "Grannie". The new Prince of Wales said "she was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life". He...
King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced
King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral
Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
How can I pay my respects to the Queen?
Members of the public have been travelling to Buckingham Palace and other locations associated with Queen Elizabeth II to pay their respects in the days since her death. If you wish to find a way to pay tribute to the Queen, here are the options. Observe the cortege. The Queen's...
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
Scotland prepares to say its final farewell to the Queen
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen. The King and members of the Royal Family will follow the coffin in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon. The cathedral will then host a...
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
'She was a neighbour, more than just the Queen'
The community of Ballater, less than eight miles from Balmoral, considered the Queen to be more of a friendly neighbour than a monarch. The Royal Family have strong links with the local area, going back decades. Butcher Brian Scott, of HM Sheridan which supplies Balmoral, said: "She was a member...
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
