BBC
Cost of living: Disabled people need heating costs help, MS Society says
An "urgent increase" in financial support is needed to help people with disabilities to get through the winter, according to a charity. The MS Society said disabled people faced extra living costs, with some already being forced to choose between essentials like fuel and medication. "I feel really anxious," said...
‘My choices are limited’: over-50s turn to flatsharing in cost of living crisis
Marie, 53, shares a flat with her friend and their family. It’s noisy and cramped and she is desperate to move into her own place but she can’t. Rents are high in East Sussex, where she lives, and the property market is highly competitive, with estate agents prioritising dual-income families.
BBC
Nursery closures: Parents left without childcare as providers shut
Parents are being left without childcare as nurseries shut at short notice due to financial pressures and staff shortages. The Pregnant Then Screwed campaign group said it had been "inundated" with messages from parents whose local nursery had closed suddenly. Nurseries are facing increased energy, food and staffing costs, as...
Phys.org
Disabled households twice as likely to be struggling with cost of living crisis
New research shows that nearly half of disabled households (48%) have struggled to keep their home warm and comfortable at some point this year, compared to 30% of non-disabled households. In addition, two-thirds (66%) of disabled households have avoided turning on their heating (vs 58% of non-disabled households), half have...
Amazon workers threaten strike action in row over 35p-an-hour pay rise after 300 staff in Coventry warehouse voted that they are prepared to take industrial action
Amazon is facing the threat of industrial action by some of its workers over pay. The GMB union said more than 300 employees at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry voted in a consultative ballot that they are prepared to take action. A formal strike ballot would have to be held...
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.・
Landlord Hiking Rent Over $1,000 Suggests 'Food Banks' To Tenants
The property firm is owned by the family of Conservative politician Richard Benyon, who was worth £130 million in 2019.
Food banks warn surge in demand will prevent feeding hungriest this winter
Exclusive: Nearly 70% of providers say they may need to turn people away or shrink the size of emergency rations
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
JOBS・
More than 120,000 workers quit jobs because of racism, UK study suggests
More than 120,000 workers from minority ethnic backgrounds have quit their jobs because of racism, suggests a landmark study that has found workplace discrimination is sapping the confidence of a large part of the UK workforce. More than one in four workers from black and other minority ethnic backgrounds have...
The cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. is so bad that a major retailer is offering its workers free food to cope with the winter
Britain’s rapidly escalating cost-of-living crisis has seen blame hurled at the U.K. government, energy companies, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as millions in the country head into winter facing a choice between heating their homes and eating. People in the U.K. have experienced an unprecedented squeeze on their spending...
Guaranteed jobs: Mortuary schools see jump in enrollment amid funeral industry worker shortage
As American industries struggle to fill plentiful job vacancies in a tight labor market, there’s at least one type of work where interest seems to be flourishing: funeral services.
From an old convent to rooms for rent, schools are desperate to find affordable housing for struggling staff
Soaring inflation, combined with the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, have put teachers and other school staff across the US under immense pressure just to keep a roof over their heads.
Warning 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into poverty even with energy bill freeze
A further 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into poverty next year even if energy bills are frozen at their current levels, a think tank has warned.The Legatum Institute (LI), which focuses on social and economic policy, forecasts that the number of people in poverty will rise from 13.9 million in 2019/20 to 15.2 million in 2022/23 even if the freeze is implemented.The average yearly household bill for gas and electricity is set to rise from its current level of £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October when the new price cap comes into effect.Liz Truss, the new prime...
Schools may be forced to lay off teachers and will not recruit for vacant posts amid rocketing energy bills, head warns, saying many will struggle without government help
Schools facing a £100,000 leap in their energy bills could be forced to lay off teachers and leave vacant posts unfilled despite a national staff shortage, a concerned headteacher has warned. Some schools are reported to have set up recruitment freezes, leading to challenging workloads for remaining colleagues. The...
BBC
How can I pay my respects to the Queen?
Members of the public have been travelling to Buckingham Palace and other locations associated with Queen Elizabeth II to pay their respects in the days since her death. If you wish to find a way to pay tribute to the Queen, here are the options. Observe the cortege. The Queen's...
U.K.・
Live at school or with students’ families?: Skyrocketing rent has school districts getting creative
School districts conjuring housing alternatives amid higher rental rates Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers, including asking parents to let one move in. (NCD) Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers,...
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Cost of living: Buckinghamshire Council asks 'affluent' residents to help others
An appeal fund has been started by a council asking its "affluent" residents to help others facing the cost of living crisis. Buckinghamshire Council said it was working with the charity Heart of Bucks and about £17,000 had been raised. Martin Tett, its Conservative leader, said the county had...
Mourning period will not delay energy bill freeze, says No 10
Government says it can finalise £100bn policy before 1 October energy price rise in spite of parliament closure
