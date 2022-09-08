ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 4

Related
BBC

Cost of living: Disabled people need heating costs help, MS Society says

An "urgent increase" in financial support is needed to help people with disabilities to get through the winter, according to a charity. The MS Society said disabled people faced extra living costs, with some already being forced to choose between essentials like fuel and medication. "I feel really anxious," said...
HEALTH
BBC

Nursery closures: Parents left without childcare as providers shut

Parents are being left without childcare as nurseries shut at short notice due to financial pressures and staff shortages. The Pregnant Then Screwed campaign group said it had been "inundated" with messages from parents whose local nursery had closed suddenly. Nurseries are facing increased energy, food and staffing costs, as...
AMAZON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Cost Of Living#Cooperative Learning#K12#Essex#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Warning 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into poverty even with energy bill freeze

A further 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into poverty next year even if energy bills are frozen at their current levels, a think tank has warned.The Legatum Institute (LI), which focuses on social and economic policy, forecasts that the number of people in poverty will rise from 13.9 million in 2019/20 to 15.2 million in 2022/23 even if the freeze is implemented.The average yearly household bill for gas and electricity is set to rise from its current level of £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October when the new price cap comes into effect.Liz Truss, the new prime...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Schools may be forced to lay off teachers and will not recruit for vacant posts amid rocketing energy bills, head warns, saying many will struggle without government help

Schools facing a £100,000 leap in their energy bills could be forced to lay off teachers and leave vacant posts unfilled despite a national staff shortage, a concerned headteacher has warned. Some schools are reported to have set up recruitment freezes, leading to challenging workloads for remaining colleagues. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

How can I pay my respects to the Queen?

Members of the public have been travelling to Buckingham Palace and other locations associated with Queen Elizabeth II to pay their respects in the days since her death. If you wish to find a way to pay tribute to the Queen, here are the options. Observe the cortege. The Queen's...
U.K.
BBC

Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says

The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy