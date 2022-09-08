ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin files $20m lawsuit against nephew over false abuse allegations

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
 3 days ago

Ricky Martin has sued his nephew for attempting to “assassinate” his reputation by falsely accusing him of sexual abuse.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer is seeking $20m (£17.38m) in damages from his 21-year-old nephew, who claimed – then recanted allegations of – incest and harassment against Martin.

In July, a judge in Puerto Rico granted Dennis Yadiel Sanchez’s request for a temporary restraining order against his uncle, after he claimed Martin had been seen “hanging around his residence on at least three occasions” after their alleged break-up.

At the time, Martin said the accusations against him were “not only untrue”  but “disgusting”.

Martin’s nephew voluntarily withdrew his allegations on 21 July, and the case against him was dismissed.

As per his lawsuit, filed in Puerto Rico on Wednesday (7 September), Martin claims he has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “maladjusted” nephew for economic gain.

It also states that his nephew’s false allegations have cost Martin at least $10m (£8.7m) in lost income as a result of cancelled contracts and projects, as well as $20m (£17.38m) in damages to his reputation.

The lawsuit alleges that Martin’s nephew would continue to “assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist” if he doesn’t receive any financial benefits.

It stated that, between October 2021 and January 2022, Sanchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin. The majority of these were “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose”, according to the lawsuit.

It also accused Sanchez of publishing Martin’s private number on Instagram , which forced the singer to change his number.

Several months then went by without Sanchez sending a message until he requested the protection order in July against Martin, according to the lawsuit.

Addressing the abuse allegations after the case against him was dismissed, Martin called himself the “victim of a lie” in a nearly two-minute-long video on 22 July.

“Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member… I only wish him the best, for him to find the light,” Martin said at the time. “A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family.”

Adding that he’s “very hurt”, Martin affirmed that “I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I’ve always been able to” at the end of his video statement.

The Independent has tried to contact Sanchez’s representatives for comment.

