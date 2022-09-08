Lioness Nikita Parris surprises kids at childhood club with training session

Lioness Nikita Parris surprised a group of unsuspecting youngsters at her childhood football club with an opportunity to play football with her.

The Manchester United forward, who has 65 caps for England and was part of the squad that won Euro 2022, joined children from the under-12s team for an early morning kickaround at the club in Toxeth.

“It was great hearing all their questions about how to get started in football, and I told them all that as long as they’re enjoying themselves that’s the most important thing,” Ms Parris said.

