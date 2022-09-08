Shocking moment drunk driver collides with a lorry and flips car over

Dashcam footage captures the moment a drunk driver collided with a lorry and flipped her car over.

The female driver of the car, 39, who was not named by police, was found to be three times over the limit.

Footage shows her beginning to overtake the HGV, swerving into the side of the lorry and flipping her Vauxhall Corsa onto its roof.

Miraculously, the woman escaped with minor injuries. She pleaded guilty at Leicester and Rutland Magistrates Court on 6 June to driving a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

