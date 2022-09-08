Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Building & Grounds Maintenance Technician
Description Performs difficult semiskilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of public facilities, buildings, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities, and related work as required. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. Essential Functions Performing a variety of semiskilled manual labor tasks in the maintenance and repair of public facilities, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Performs carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing repair and maintenance work. Installs light bulbs and ballasts; installs new lights; repairs light switches and plugs. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs air conditioning units; checks and installs chemicals in cooling tower at City Hall; resets air conditioning units at City Hall by computer. Receives and maintains inventory of parts for machinery at various locations; maintains account and purchase order information for parts. Repairs pressure washers; repairs roof leaks; installs new locks and repairs existing locks. Repairs various pieces of furniture and wooden facility features; moves office furniture. Conducts inspections on fire extinguishers and exit lights. Repairs plumbing facilities and fixtures; replaces floor tiles. Performs minor maintenance and repairs on equipment. Operates dump trucks, back hoe, front end loader, etc. in the construction, maintenance and repair of public works and utilities facilities; assists in other departmental sections as directed. Install traffic signs and pavement markings. Perform mowing and landscape work. Performs related tasks as required.
Sixth rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Health Department officials confirmed a sixth case of a raccoon found with rabies has been detected this year. Health officials said the raccoon was found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River, west of Queen Street. The raccoon was killed and testing confirmed the rabies case. “Rabies is a […]
wcti12.com
Crews respond to house fire in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A family of five, including two children, is without a home following an early morning fire on Wednesday. The fire happened in the 900 block of North McLewean Street in Kinston. Fire Chief Damien Locklear said they got the call at around 5:30 A.M. and...
WITN
UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
WITN
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
Tunnel to Towers pays off 21 mortgages, including late Jones County Sheriff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WNCT) — The late sheriff of Jones County was one of 21 people around the country who had their mortgage paid off by the organization Tunnel to Towers. In a media release on its website, the organization listed Danny Heath, who was sheriff of Jones County from 2010 until his death in […]
neusenews.com
9/11 21st anniversary memorial service on Sunday
Due to pending inclement weather the event will be held at Kinston’s Fire Station Number One across from Grainger Stadium. Parking is available at the stadium parking lot. This marks the 21st year since the attacks on our Nation. Previous press release:. AMVETS Post 1111 in conjunction with Lenoir...
newbernnow.com
Attention Craeberne Forest Subdivision Residents: Public Hearing to Rezone Land on Sept. 13
Last weekend New Bern Now was contacted by residents of Craeberne Forest Subdivision. A few “notice of public hearing” signs were placed in the subdivision and citizens wanted to know what the hearing was about. According to Notice of Hearings: Ordinance Amendments and Rezonings, “State statutes require that...
WITN
WRAL
NC fire chief raises concerns about spills from Sampson County factory
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC fire chief raises concerns about spills from Sampson County factory. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said his staff has responded to three hazmat spills...
cbs17
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a homicide that occurred Saturday night. On Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WITN
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell says Eastern North Carolina waterways are impacted as the Department of Environmental Quality failed to mention contamination to the public. “We didn’t find out about this spill until August, and it was by chance. There was no public announcement or...
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education awards contract for construction of five school security walls
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education awarded a $1.33 million contract Sept. 6 to WIMCO Corp. for construction of security walls at five schools. The contract includes a base bid of $1.267 million, with an alternate bid of $67,000 for a masonry screen wall at Morehead City Elementary School.
WRAL
Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations
Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
cbs17
Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
WITN
wcti12.com
Greenville police looking for runaway teenager
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville police are looking for 16-year-old Chassidy Payton. They said she ran away from her home on Allen Road and has a history of running away. Police said she has ties to the Washington/Grimesland areas. Payton is described as roughly 180 pounds with black, braided...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
