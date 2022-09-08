Description Performs difficult semiskilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of public facilities, buildings, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities, and related work as required. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. Essential Functions Performing a variety of semiskilled manual labor tasks in the maintenance and repair of public facilities, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Performs carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing repair and maintenance work. Installs light bulbs and ballasts; installs new lights; repairs light switches and plugs. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs air conditioning units; checks and installs chemicals in cooling tower at City Hall; resets air conditioning units at City Hall by computer. Receives and maintains inventory of parts for machinery at various locations; maintains account and purchase order information for parts. Repairs pressure washers; repairs roof leaks; installs new locks and repairs existing locks. Repairs various pieces of furniture and wooden facility features; moves office furniture. Conducts inspections on fire extinguishers and exit lights. Repairs plumbing facilities and fixtures; replaces floor tiles. Performs minor maintenance and repairs on equipment. Operates dump trucks, back hoe, front end loader, etc. in the construction, maintenance and repair of public works and utilities facilities; assists in other departmental sections as directed. Install traffic signs and pavement markings. Perform mowing and landscape work. Performs related tasks as required.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO