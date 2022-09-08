Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU, The Indian University of North America of Crazy Horse Memorial complete first summer partnership
SPEARFISH — The first cohort of students to attend The Indian University of North America (IUNA) of Crazy Horse Memorial during the new partnership with Black Hills State University recently completed the annual summer program. The two summer semester undergraduate academic programs offered, 7TH GEN First-Year and 7TH GEN®...
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood approves $82K retaining wall, rejects bid on other
DEADWOOD – While Deadwood did accept the bid – minus the alternate – on one retaining wall project Tuesday, the bids on other retaining walls were all rejected, due to them being significantly over the engineer’s estimate. Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker recommended rejecting all...
Black Hills Pioneer
A problem ‘well’ managed
SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to replace aging banner poles
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
newscenter1.tv
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City
72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
KELOLAND TV
Hints of fall appear in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes. They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look. The first place you might want...
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota cannabis legalization campaign opening office in Rapid City on Friday, September 9
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27, is opening a new campaign office in Rapid City on Friday. The office will be at the same location as the successful petition signing drive-through events held in April, 230 E. North St. The...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
newscenter1.tv
Football Roundup: Harrisburg shuts out No. 4 RC Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team is off to a great start. In fact, the Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Polls. But the Raiders hosted a tough...
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish fish fry fixes up fellowship and fun
SPEARFISH – For more than three decades, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has been gathering the community together to show its appreciation for all of the support it receives throughout the year. And for the past five years, that gathering has centered around a good old-fashioned fish fry at Spearfish City Park.
KEVN
Very nice weather to end the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
Black Hills Pioneer
9th annual Black Hills Beer Fun Run/Walk hits the streets Sunday
SPEARFISH – There’s a plethora of outdoor fun and activities throughout the summer in the Black Hills, but few combine the health-mindedness of a 5K, the whimsy of a costume contest, and the shenanigans of a backyard cookout. But that’s exactly what you’ll find at the 9th annual Black Hills Beer Fun Run/Walk.
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
