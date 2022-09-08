ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

kotatv.com

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood approves $82K retaining wall, rejects bid on other

DEADWOOD – While Deadwood did accept the bid – minus the alternate – on one retaining wall project Tuesday, the bids on other retaining walls were all rejected, due to them being significantly over the engineer’s estimate. Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker recommended rejecting all...
DEADWOOD, SD
City
Spearfish, SD
City
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Government
Black Hills Pioneer

A problem ‘well’ managed

SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
SPEARFISH, SD
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to replace aging banner poles

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City

72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
HILL CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hints of fall appear in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes. They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look. The first place you might want...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Break
Politics
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Football Roundup: Harrisburg shuts out No. 4 RC Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team is off to a great start. In fact, the Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Polls. But the Raiders hosted a tough...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
BOX ELDER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish fish fry fixes up fellowship and fun

SPEARFISH – For more than three decades, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has been gathering the community together to show its appreciation for all of the support it receives throughout the year. And for the past five years, that gathering has centered around a good old-fashioned fish fry at Spearfish City Park.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Very nice weather to end the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

9th annual Black Hills Beer Fun Run/Walk hits the streets Sunday

SPEARFISH – There’s a plethora of outdoor fun and activities throughout the summer in the Black Hills, but few combine the health-mindedness of a 5K, the whimsy of a costume contest, and the shenanigans of a backyard cookout. But that’s exactly what you’ll find at the 9th annual Black Hills Beer Fun Run/Walk.
SPEARFISH, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD

