Tracking our next front which will bring storms, followed by a dip in humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – If you were out and about on Saturday, you know it was a soggy start to the weekend!. We don’t believe the showers will be as widespread or continuous today, but you may still need an umbrella from time to time. The coverage of scattered...
It’s a busy Saturday across the area, but you’ll need the rain gear to enjoy it
ROANOKE, Va. – Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather Friday! We’re already seeing some changes today in the form of extra clouds and rain increasing from the south. There are many festivals and things to do scheduled for our Saturday, like...
Rutherford, Lamanna win individual events at Knights Crossing Invitational
SALEM, Va. – The annual Knights Crossing Invitational took place at Green Hill park Saturday with high schools from across the state turning out their top cross country athletes. In one of the early featured events, Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest finished first with a time of 18:10.2 in...
Glenvar Highlanders victorious by one touchdown against Cave Spring Knights
ROANOKE, Va. – The Glenvar student section stole Cave Spring’s flag, but Cave Spring stole it back. Glenvar’s D won them a 10-3 victory tonight.
1st and 10: Hidden Valley defeats Northside, 32-29
Before the game, Coach Jim Hickam was honored at Hickam field. The Vikings were looking good offensively in this one. It was 14-0 Vikings early, but Hidden Valley came back at ‘em and took the win -32-29.
Bassett holds on to home field advantage, wins against Dan River in blowout match
BASSET, Va. – If you ask us, one of the sleeping dogs is Bassett — stifled in a pair of tough opening games. This team has breakout potential. Tonight, they were victorious with a final score of 63-7.
1st and 10: Alleghany defeats Covington, 30-6
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany came out on top tonight, with Garrett Via’s 4-year touchdown capping off a methodical opening drive and bringing the score to 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, J’yon Smith catches a wobbler near the sideline and returns it 54 yards for the score bringing it to 7-6.
7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights
ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
Trade your old car seat at Target during trade-in event for app, online discount for baby gear
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, get ready. Target announced that their Car Seat Trade-In event will begin on Sunday and run through Sept. 24. During the event, Target said that shoppers will have the chance to recycle an old, expired, or damaged car seat to get a coupon on the Target app or online for 20% off one car seat, stroller, or some baby gear.
Roanoke community joins firefighters in 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. – City and county firefighters were joined by other law enforcement and the community for a climb of 110 flights of stairs honoring lives lost on 9/11 during the eighth year of the Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This year’s climb was at the Wells Fargo building,...
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, about two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29 when the vehicle ran...
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau of Criminal...
1st and 10: Lord Botetourt beats Riverheads 35-21, snaps historic winning streak
It was a historic night for Lord Botetourt. The Gladiators had the longest active win streak in the NATION. But LB said, “not on our watch.” Riverheads had won 52 straight games, leaving them tied with Phoebus for the longest streak ever in Virginia High School football history.
1st and 10: Christiansburg shuts out William Byrd, 41-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Christiansburg was at William Byrd tonight, and the Blue Demons were rolling in early. The Blue Demons have weapons in their midst. They shut out Byrd, 41-0.
Ground Zero worker shows his respect in Bedford on 9/11
Bedford, VA – It’s been 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and people are the country are showing their respect. Craig Davis remembers the carnage of September 11 all too well. “When I got there at 4:30 Thursday morning, the fires were still raging 150 feet...
A football team that’s more like family: The reality for Martinsville coaching duo
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville defensive coordinator B.J. Martin has always had a particular coach by his side--whether as a football and basketball player for G.W. Danville or even now as a coach himself. While he may make a few tweaks, he can trust the plays being called--because they’re coming from his own dad.
