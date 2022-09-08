ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA
WSLS

1st and 10: Alleghany defeats Covington, 30-6

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany came out on top tonight, with Garrett Via’s 4-year touchdown capping off a methodical opening drive and bringing the score to 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, J’yon Smith catches a wobbler near the sideline and returns it 54 yards for the score bringing it to 7-6.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau of Criminal...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Ground Zero worker shows his respect in Bedford on 9/11

Bedford, VA – It’s been 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and people are the country are showing their respect. Craig Davis remembers the carnage of September 11 all too well. “When I got there at 4:30 Thursday morning, the fires were still raging 150 feet...
BEDFORD, VA

Community Policy