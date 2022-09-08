Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Henry, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Rock Island, Henry IL and Whiteside Counties. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Rock River near Joslin. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of unprotected agricultural land occurs. Water also affects Lundeens Landing Campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Some street closures begin north and south of Illinois Highway 75 and water affects many back yards in Freeport east of the Pecatonica River. Water begins to reach Illinois Highway 75 at the southeast corner of Taylor Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Green, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Green; Kenosha; Lafayette; Racine; Rock; Walworth FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall wilL continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall amounts between 3 to 6 inches are expected. Persistent bands will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 6 inches. The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Iowa, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Iowa; Jefferson; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Washington; Waukesha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall wilL continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall amounts between 3 to 6 inches are expected. Persistent bands will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 6 inches. The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
