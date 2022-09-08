ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money

Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits

SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot.  “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.

The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?

SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.

Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hammond Ranch hosting outdoor concert with award-winning duo

The evening of Sept. 10 is set to be a night of rich entertainment as the Hammond Ranch off of Panoche Road in Paicines hosts Grammy-nominated Gary Allegretto with Ian Espinoza for “A Concert on the Ranch,” at 7 pm. Allegretto and Espinoza are Academy of Western Artists...
PAICINES, CA
KSBW.com

Flasher incident reported at UC Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UC Santa Cruz police have sent out an alert after a man exposed himself to a female staff member on Tuesday. UCSC police say it happened on campus around 9 p.m. The man is described as dark-skinned, around thirty years old, 5'11, heavy set, with...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight

MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

