Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money
Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
montereycountyweekly.com
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot. “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
KSBW.com
Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?
SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
montereycountyweekly.com
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
benitolink.com
Hammond Ranch hosting outdoor concert with award-winning duo
The evening of Sept. 10 is set to be a night of rich entertainment as the Hammond Ranch off of Panoche Road in Paicines hosts Grammy-nominated Gary Allegretto with Ian Espinoza for “A Concert on the Ranch,” at 7 pm. Allegretto and Espinoza are Academy of Western Artists...
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Residents Demand Answers After Four Nights of Power Outages
The sweltering heat triggered a number of power outages around the Bay Area this week. The South Bay has been hit the hardest and after four nights of outages, the city of Morgan Hill is demanding answers. Mobile stop signs near intersections were still out Friday. They were put there...
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
montereycountyweekly.com
A group of young men turn a side gig into a dashing shoe and apparel store in Seaside.
It all started in May of 2020. With time on his hands and the money from the first stimulus check, Kevin Ramos ventured into buying and selling Supreme, a clothing and accessories label focused on the skateboarding lifestyle. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it,...
KSBW.com
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
KSBW.com
Flasher incident reported at UC Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UC Santa Cruz police have sent out an alert after a man exposed himself to a female staff member on Tuesday. UCSC police say it happened on campus around 9 p.m. The man is described as dark-skinned, around thirty years old, 5'11, heavy set, with...
KSBW.com
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit
Multiple parked cars in Capitola were hit by someone the police department said was driving under the influence. The post DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit appeared first on KION546.
