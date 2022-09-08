ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Toolbox Sept. 8-14: Walk for mental health awareness, neighborhood beautification and more.

By Monterey County Weekly Staff
salinasvalleytribune.com

California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits

SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla

In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.

Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?

SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
SALINAS, CA
Press Banner

Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer

Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.

The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Vehicle fatally strikes 7-year-old pedestrian

Fourth Street east of Graf Road lacks sidewalks until the Save N Shop gas station. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On Sept. 5, around 7:55 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street in Hollister struck and killed a pedestrian near the Graf Road intersection.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide

WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight

MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
MARINA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA

