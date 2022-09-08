Toolbox Sept. 8-14: Walk for mental health awareness, neighborhood beautification and more.

Read full article on original website
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla
In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
montereycountyweekly.com
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
montereycountyweekly.com
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
KSBW.com
Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?
SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville homicide victim was striving to ‘clean up’ life, mother says
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
Press Banner
Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer
Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
KSBW.com
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
montereycountyweekly.com
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
montereycountyweekly.com
A group of young men turn a side gig into a dashing shoe and apparel store in Seaside.
It all started in May of 2020. With time on his hands and the money from the first stimulus check, Kevin Ramos ventured into buying and selling Supreme, a clothing and accessories label focused on the skateboarding lifestyle. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it,...
benitolink.com
Vehicle fatally strikes 7-year-old pedestrian
Fourth Street east of Graf Road lacks sidewalks until the Save N Shop gas station. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On Sept. 5, around 7:55 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street in Hollister struck and killed a pedestrian near the Graf Road intersection.
pajaronian.com
Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide
WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
KSBW.com
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 101 near Hollister buckles in heat, forcing closure
A stretch of highway 101 near Hollister was damaged in the heat Tuesday. Officials said it was so hot, the asphalt lifted and caused a traffic hazard. The highway was shut down more than six hours while repairs were made.
