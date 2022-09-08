ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money

Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer

Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits

SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
SALINAS, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Gonzales, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.

Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz wine growers move to overnight harvesting during California heat wave

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Many Central Coast vineyards changed their harvesting plans because of the recent California heatwave and ongoing problems with climate change. During the Labor Day heat spike, winemakers were scrambling to protect their product while the harvest was underway. Some rushed to pick them off the vine before the grapes for wine turned into raisin snacks.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot.  “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

New mural explores resilience and healing in downtown Hollister

Multidisciplinary artist Venecia Prudencio in front of her latest mural in Hollister. Photo by Kinsey Canez. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On the corner of Seventh and San Benito streets in Hollister, a new artwork welcomes downtown visitors. It’s about 20 by 15 feet and the culmination of community feedback. It’s a mural painted by artist Venecia Prudencio.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kingcityrustler.com

Monthly senior socials expand in South Monterey County

SALINAS VALLEY — Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley’s SOCOS (SOuth COunty Senior) Socials program is growing this month to include the Greenfield community. In collaboration with the City of Greenfield, Meals on Wheels will host the first Greenfield SOCOS Social on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greenfield Memorial Hall, 615 El Camino Real. This will be the program’s fifth monthly event, following popular socials in King City, Soledad, Gonzales and Castroville.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?

SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
SALINAS, CA
Press Banner

Work on Mural Starts as Target Opening Date Approaches

Three months ago, Reddit user BTSavage commented on the r/santacruz section of the popular link and discussion website: “Scotts Valley can’t decide if it’s going to be (a) unique town or a rubber stamp town. It’s definitely leaning towards Anytown USA.” In the proceeding weeks, as word got out about several longtime tenants apparently being forced out of the shopping center where Target is set to open on Sept. 25, some area residents began to feel the same as the aforementioned Redditor.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Press Banner

Former Columnist, Beloved Physician Remembered For Humor, Integrity

Celebrations of life are filled with good stories, laughter and tears, and the celebration for Dr. Terry Hollenbeck was no exception. On Aug. 31, friends and family, including Hollenbeck’s wife, Beth, their children and grandson, gathered to share their memories of Hollenbeck, who died on Aug. 2 at the age of 76.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
KSBW.com

Flasher incident reported at UC Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UC Santa Cruz police have sent out an alert after a man exposed himself to a female staff member on Tuesday. UCSC police say it happened on campus around 9 p.m. The man is described as dark-skinned, around thirty years old, 5'11, heavy set, with...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Festa Italia returns to Monterey with 3 days of events

MONTEREY, Calif. — The 89th Festa Italia is coming to Monterey for three days of celebrations at the Custom House Plaza in Monterey. Starting Sept. 9 the event is put on by the nonprofit Festa Italia Foundations to celebrate Monterey's Italian heritage and cultural traditions. An opening ceremony and...
MONTEREY, CA

