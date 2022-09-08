INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Frank Cignetti, a Hall of Fame coach who turned Indiana University of Pennsylvania into a Division II power, has died. He was 84. Cignetti starred at IUP in the late-1950s then returned as head coach in 1986. He spent 20 years leading the Crimson Hawks, twice leading them to the Division II national title game. Cignetti won 199 games as a college coach at West Virginia University and IUP. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO