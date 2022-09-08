So, I went to Mr. Compton’s website and looked at the examples of the materials. Nothing that I saw in the 8 photographs seemed even remotely out of bounds. Racism exists all over the world, it is a weakness of humans, it is important that our young people learn how it has been manifested though history and today. I read every legible word in the 8 photographs and no where did it mention any race being superior or inferior, it did not allude to all whites being racist, and there was no verbiage that called the students themselves racist. Mr. Compton has said that the lesson were secret and that the students can not mention it to their parents. The lesson is listed on the white board in big letters at the front of the class as part of the daily schedule. So, the lesson would not have been “secret” to anybody walking into the room. Finally, when was the last time an adult told a room full of 13 year olds to keep a secret, and not expect every student to tell their parents or friends…It still doesn’t smell right to me.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO