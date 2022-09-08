Read full article on original website
Related
12news.com
'It was so personal, so violating': Prescott tattoo shop closes after chaotic break-in
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Brick-and-mortar shops mean everything to small business owners. The same goes for Austin Boyd, the owner of The Lion's Den Tattoo Company in Prescott. The tattoo artist started this business more than two years ago with two other artists working alongside him and gaining a big following in his community.
prescottenews.com
Male Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment – Prescott Police Department
On September 9th, 2022, at approximately 1:40 a.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to residential apartments located in the 1100 block of East Gurley Street regarding a trespassing in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned that the male subject had knocked on the door of the apartment and was greeted by the...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Talks: Interview with Brooks Compton – Solutions
So, I went to Mr. Compton’s website and looked at the examples of the materials. Nothing that I saw in the 8 photographs seemed even remotely out of bounds. Racism exists all over the world, it is a weakness of humans, it is important that our young people learn how it has been manifested though history and today. I read every legible word in the 8 photographs and no where did it mention any race being superior or inferior, it did not allude to all whites being racist, and there was no verbiage that called the students themselves racist. Mr. Compton has said that the lesson were secret and that the students can not mention it to their parents. The lesson is listed on the white board in big letters at the front of the class as part of the daily schedule. So, the lesson would not have been “secret” to anybody walking into the room. Finally, when was the last time an adult told a room full of 13 year olds to keep a secret, and not expect every student to tell their parents or friends…It still doesn’t smell right to me.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Recovery Day Celebration | MATFORCE
The Prescott Recovery Celebration will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Prescott Unified School District Office, 300 E. Gurley St. Prescott. September 2022, marks the 32nd year of National Recovery Month. Prescott’s Recovery Day event helps spread the positive message that that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover from substance misuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Snake Oil and Home Remedies at Living History Adventure, Sept. 10 – Sharlot Hall Museum
This Saturday, September 10, guests at the Sharlot Hall Museum will be introduced to frontier healthcare at the Museum’s Living History Adventure. For pioneers on the Arizona frontier, the nearest doctor was often miles away, and they had to make do with home medical solutions. How were common diseases and injuries treated on the wild Prescott frontier in 1870? For many settlers, healthcare started in the garden, with herbal remedies that could be made from scratch.
prescottenews.com
10th Annual Hope Fest is This Saturday, 9/10, from 10 am to 9 pm
The 10th Annual Hope Fest takes place this Saturday, September 10th, from 10 am to 9 pm at the Courthouse Plaza in Prescott. This year’s theme is “Love First!” Love IS the only thing that can change the unchangeable. Love heals, uplifts, strengthens, energizes, refreshes, and renews. Love is the most powerful force in the universe, especially when we choose to Love First.
prescottenews.com
Small towns have big problems addressing water pollution – Bill Williams
Prescott and Prescott Valley are trying to deal with it. Legions of attorneys have begun to descend on large and small towns throughout Arizona, looking for municipal clients for a sort of class action lawsuit pitting the towns against chemical manufacturers. Two of those small-town clients might soon include Prescott...
Comments / 0