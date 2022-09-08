What Books are Available at the Prescott Valley Public Library – Mayor Kell Palguta

Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Prescott Recovery Day Celebration | MATFORCE
The Prescott Recovery Celebration will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Prescott Unified School District Office, 300 E. Gurley St. Prescott. September 2022, marks the 32nd year of National Recovery Month. Prescott’s Recovery Day event helps spread the positive message that that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover from substance misuse.
prescottenews.com
10th Annual Hope Fest is This Saturday, 9/10, from 10 am to 9 pm
The 10th Annual Hope Fest takes place this Saturday, September 10th, from 10 am to 9 pm at the Courthouse Plaza in Prescott. This year’s theme is “Love First!” Love IS the only thing that can change the unchangeable. Love heals, uplifts, strengthens, energizes, refreshes, and renews. Love is the most powerful force in the universe, especially when we choose to Love First.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker
Former newspaper editor to speak at Prescott Valley 9/11 ceremony. Former Prescott Newspapers Editor of Non-Daily Publications Heidi Dahms Foster will speak this year at Prescott Valley’s annual Patriot Day program. Dahms Foster is a New Yorker who came West as a young child. She was the editor of the Prescott Valley Tribune on 9/11/2001, and as the terrorist attacks reverberated around the world, she wrote many of the stories about the impact on this small community 2,400 miles away.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Working to Keep Residents Safe
With support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from Prescott Valley, Prescott, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on August 25, 2022. During the traffic detail, 112 traffic contacts were made. The Prescott Valley detail concentrating on Robert...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Talks: Interview with Brooks Compton – Solutions
So, I went to Mr. Compton’s website and looked at the examples of the materials. Nothing that I saw in the 8 photographs seemed even remotely out of bounds. Racism exists all over the world, it is a weakness of humans, it is important that our young people learn how it has been manifested though history and today. I read every legible word in the 8 photographs and no where did it mention any race being superior or inferior, it did not allude to all whites being racist, and there was no verbiage that called the students themselves racist. Mr. Compton has said that the lesson were secret and that the students can not mention it to their parents. The lesson is listed on the white board in big letters at the front of the class as part of the daily schedule. So, the lesson would not have been “secret” to anybody walking into the room. Finally, when was the last time an adult told a room full of 13 year olds to keep a secret, and not expect every student to tell their parents or friends…It still doesn’t smell right to me.
journalaz.com
Thunder Valley Rally rolls into Cottonwood
Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will rumble into Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park for the city’s annual Thunder Valley Rally event Friday and Saturday Sept. 16 and 17. While last year’s rally was considerably smaller than previous years, Parks and Recreation Director Jak Teel said this year the city is expecting larger numbers.
prescottenews.com
Snake Oil and Home Remedies at Living History Adventure, Sept. 10 – Sharlot Hall Museum
This Saturday, September 10, guests at the Sharlot Hall Museum will be introduced to frontier healthcare at the Museum’s Living History Adventure. For pioneers on the Arizona frontier, the nearest doctor was often miles away, and they had to make do with home medical solutions. How were common diseases and injuries treated on the wild Prescott frontier in 1870? For many settlers, healthcare started in the garden, with herbal remedies that could be made from scratch.
prescottenews.com
Small towns have big problems addressing water pollution – Bill Williams
Prescott and Prescott Valley are trying to deal with it. Legions of attorneys have begun to descend on large and small towns throughout Arizona, looking for municipal clients for a sort of class action lawsuit pitting the towns against chemical manufacturers. Two of those small-town clients might soon include Prescott...
Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight
Flagstaff has a shortage of more than 7,000 homes and local developers blame complicated zoning codes — but city officials refute that, saying the issue is much less clear cut. The city’s challenges were the focus of the fifth meeting of a housing supply study committee held by state legislators in Flagstaff on Wednesday afternoon. […] The post Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SignalsAZ
Tormé in Prescott – Paradise for the Food Lover
The food scene in Prescott has become dynamic and interesting and Tormé, a recent addition to the area has brought a new level of delicious options! Barry Barbe, owner of Tormé, named the restaurant after his favorite jazz singer and is reminiscent of a traditional Italian café with a gastropub twist.
AZFamily
Prescott camp counselor missing after going for a walk near Friendly Pines Road
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande. Neighbors stopped by the home where the 4 people were killed near Casa Grande, leaving candles, balloons and stuffed animals. Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Court documents show...
theprescotttimes.com
Warning Out For Citizens
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
12news.com
'It was so personal, so violating': Prescott tattoo shop closes after chaotic break-in
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Brick-and-mortar shops mean everything to small business owners. The same goes for Austin Boyd, the owner of The Lion's Den Tattoo Company in Prescott. The tattoo artist started this business more than two years ago with two other artists working alongside him and gaining a big following in his community.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
azdot.gov
ADOT taking steps to address traffic management in Yarnell
Upgraded speed limit signage and pedestrian crossing signage on US 89 entering the community of Yarnell are among the immediate measures being taken by the Arizona Department of Transportation to address safety issues following a recent fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. “ADOT’s priority is to get everyone...
AZFamily
Flagstaff residents report major power outage during weekend storms
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Flagstaff, the Pipeline Burn Scar area, and surrounding communities in Coconino County until 5:45 p.m. Another Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for some portions of Navajo County. Impacted areas in...
KTAR.com
East side of Phoenix hit by monsoon storm overnight
PHOENIX — Rain fell Friday afternoon and continued through the night in parts of the East Valley as Phoenix’s monsoon season continued. After rain hit much of the West side of the Valley Friday afternoon, as from north as New River all the way south to Queen Creek received rain overnight on the east side of town, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
