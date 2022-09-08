Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla
In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
benitolink.com
New mural explores resilience and healing in downtown Hollister
Multidisciplinary artist Venecia Prudencio in front of her latest mural in Hollister. Photo by Kinsey Canez. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On the corner of Seventh and San Benito streets in Hollister, a new artwork welcomes downtown visitors. It’s about 20 by 15 feet and the culmination of community feedback. It’s a mural painted by artist Venecia Prudencio.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
benitolink.com
Hammond Ranch hosting outdoor concert with award-winning duo
The evening of Sept. 10 is set to be a night of rich entertainment as the Hammond Ranch off of Panoche Road in Paicines hosts Grammy-nominated Gary Allegretto with Ian Espinoza for “A Concert on the Ranch,” at 7 pm. Allegretto and Espinoza are Academy of Western Artists...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
KSBW.com
The future of Marina Equestrian Center in limbo, city debates for new company takeover
MARINA, Calif. — On Wednesday evening, the city of Marina held a board meeting where they voted on the future of the Marina Equestrian Center— whether or not to move forward with a for-profit company based out of the Bay Area. Now, big changes are coming for the popular horse park.
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
montereycountyweekly.com
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9. The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey. Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all The post 89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
Pit bull stabbed to death in Monterey County, owner cited
MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog. The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in […]
Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside, there's a string of homicides interwoven, cold cases stemming from a violent chapter in the city's history. Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some youth. Still, the young man The post Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
montereycountyweekly.com
ImageMakers
Founded in 1996, ImageMakers has grown into a diverse group of over 50 professionals and amateurs representing not only the best of the West Coast tradition, but also new and emerging approaches to photography. An exhibition titled “ImageMakers: Celebrating 25 Years” honors this history, and includes the above piece by photographer Oliver Klink, as well as many others. Hosted by the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.), the exhibit will be on display through Oct. 27.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Residents Demand Answers After Four Nights of Power Outages
The sweltering heat triggered a number of power outages around the Bay Area this week. The South Bay has been hit the hardest and after four nights of outages, the city of Morgan Hill is demanding answers. Mobile stop signs near intersections were still out Friday. They were put there...
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
