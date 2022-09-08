SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Drive. The roof of the home has collapsed and firefighters say the house is a total loss. At least three people were living in the home and have been displaced. There were no reported The post Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced appeared first on KION546.

