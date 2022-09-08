Read full article on original website
Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon. The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street. Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they The post Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man arrested for raping 63-year-old woman
GREENFIELD — A 27-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested for the rape of a 63-year-old woman last weekend. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Jane Doe, 63, arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning, Sept. 4, and reported to staff that she had been raped the night prior. Upon the arrival of Greenfield detectives, she told them the suspect was Adrian Rojas Sebastian, 27, of Greenfield, whom she did know.
pajaronian.com
Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide
WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside, there's a string of homicides interwoven, cold cases stemming from a violent chapter in the city's history. Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some youth. Still, the young man The post Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case appeared first on KION546.
Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after a police chase and reports of a Honda Pilot being stolen and shots being fired near a church, according to Salinas Police. The initial call came at 5 a.m. regarding a white Honda Pilot being stolen on Rico Street. Then at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated The post Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase appeared first on KION546.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Los Banos, police say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after an apparent hit and run on Friday morning in Los Banos according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police say that at approximately 5:56 a.m., the Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard regarding an unresponsive person on the roadway. When they arrived […]
DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit
Multiple parked cars in Capitola were hit by someone the police department said was driving under the influence. The post DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit appeared first on KION546.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
KSBW.com
Flasher incident reported at UC Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UC Santa Cruz police have sent out an alert after a man exposed himself to a female staff member on Tuesday. UCSC police say it happened on campus around 9 p.m. The man is described as dark-skinned, around thirty years old, 5'11, heavy set, with...
Los Banos police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
There was vehicle debris on the road and the victim appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact, police say.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville homicide victim was striving to ‘clean up’ life, mother says
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Graf Road [Hollister, CA]
70-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on San Juan Hollister Road. The fatal incident occurred on September 5th, at around 7:55 p.m., near the intersection of San Juan Hollister and Graf Road. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck the 70-year-old woman who was walking in the...
montereycountyweekly.com
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Drive. The roof of the home has collapsed and firefighters say the house is a total loss. At least three people were living in the home and have been displaced. There were no reported The post Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
Morgan Hill Times
Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project
Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
