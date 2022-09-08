Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’
Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single ‘Forget Me’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.
NME
Oliver Sim on his soul-searching solo debut: “If I’m not one-third of The xx, who am I?”
While the past couple of years have thrown up a whole host of surprises, it’s fair to say that a member of The xx transforming into a B-Movie monster and murdering his esteemed producer and bandmate Jamie xx in cold, ketchupy blood probably wasn’t on your bingo sheet for 2022. “Talk about dreams coming true,” quips Oliver Sim with a wicked smirk. “I loved it”.
NME
Blood Orange shares new single ‘Jesus Freak Lighter’, announces upcoming ‘Four Songs’ EP
Blood Orange has announced a new EP titled ‘Four Songs’ that is set to arrive later this month. Upon its release on September 16, ‘Four Songs’ will mark Blood Orange’s — real name Dev Hynes — first project with his new label, RCA Records. Contributors on the forthcoming EP include Eva Tolkin, Erika de Casier and Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Isiah.
NME
Greentea Peng – ‘GREENZONE 108’ mixtape review: a bright and mature development
A sense of whimsy comes naturally to south London-raised free-thinker Greentea Peng. From her inception, she has fused her musical influences of R&B, reggae – and more – to psychedelic effect. Since 2018 debut EP, ‘Sensi’, too, she’s proven time and time again that her fresh take on neo-soul is totally peerless. With her latest record, the mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’, utilises her natural croon to create 10 feel-good tunes.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Kacey Musgraves shares making-of ‘Star-Crossed’ documentary to mark album’s first birthday
Kacey Musgraves has shared a new documentary on the making of her album ‘Star-Crossed’ to celebrate its first anniversary. The singer’s fifth studio album came out a year ago tomorrow (September 10, 2021) and the new 14-minute documentary follows the creation of the record. Star-Crossed: Making The...
Country music superstar Luke Combs stops his concert to give two young fans $140 from his wallet after reading their sign revealing they stacked firewood to buy the $200 tickets
Country superstar Luke Combs has refunded two children who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner at the Bangor show on Friday night to tell Combs of their hard work to earn enough money to pay for the tickets.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Noddy Holder
In 1980, Slade played Reading festival after which artist pulled out?. We were given three days’ notice and were bottom of the list of who they’d tried! [Laughs] Our guitarist, Dave Hill, had left the band and we were near-enough split-up, but our manager talked him into doing the festival to finish on a high. We went down a storm and it turned our careers around. Dave decided to stay, and it set us on our path through the ‘80s.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
The Cult share single ‘A Cut Inside’, unveil track listing for ‘Under The Midnight Sun’
The Cult have shared a new single, ‘A Cut Inside’ from their upcoming album ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ which is set for release on October 7 via Black Hill Records. View the album artwork and tracklisting, and hear the new single below. In the distorted guitar...
NME
Check out The Rills’ playful new song ‘Spit Me Out’
Lincoln trio The Rills have shared a brand new single ahead of a UK tour – listen to ‘Spit Me Out’ below. The new track follows the band’s recent EP ‘Do It Differently’, which was released via Nice Swan Records back in May. Discussing...
NME
Listen to the metal new theme tune for ‘Sonic Frontiers’
Sega has revealed the very metal main theme song for Sonic Frontiers – check out ‘I’m Here’ below. The track was written and sung by Merry Kirk-Holmes from Sydney-based metal band To Octavia and it’s just as anthemic and crushing as you might expect. Announcing...
NME
Madison Beer on Billie Eilish: “the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific”
Madison Beer recently spoke to NME about the difficulties she’s faced as a young woman in the music industry, standing up for herself and her work, and why she’s inspired by Billie Eilish. Watch our full interview with Beer below. The singer-songwriter had previously spoken out about speaking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Harry Styles calls “wasted time” the central theme in LGBT romance drama ‘My Policeman’
At its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Harry Styles described the central theme of his new film My Policeman as “wasted time”. The Michael Grandage-directed film (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) sees Tom (Styles), a 1950s English policeman, enter into a love triangle with his lover, museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) and wife, schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing forward to the 1990s, the trio (played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively) attempt to repair their interpersonal damage from 40 years prior.
NME
Fall Out Boy began work on “guitar-based” new material that is now on the “back burner”
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has revealed that the band were recently working on “guitar-based” new material that is now on the “back burner”. Trohman was speaking to Rolling Stone about his upcoming memoir, None Of This Rocks, which explores the guitarist’s youth and evolution into a musician. It’s described as being “unlike any [memoir] you’ve ever read.”
NME
Naomi Ackie on her musical role in ‘The Score’: “I had quite intense stage fright”
Naomi Ackie is, to put it bluntly, on fire. The rising star actress already played warrior Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA for her performance in the brilliant black comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Now she’s Gloria in The Score, a charming musical heist movie based around songs by her co-star Johnny Flynn. If that’s not enough, she’s got films directed by Zoë Kravitz and Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho on the way. Oh, and the role of a lifetime as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Somebody get me a fire extinguisher…
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Giorgio Moroder
This interview was originally published in a July 2015 print issue of NME. “I was probably 14, and that song really got me into music. I started to play guitar, and I started to sing because that song is very easy to sing. So that was my first one, and after 50 years, I met Paul Anka, which was quite emotional.”
NME
Robbie Williams says going to Glastonbury in 1995 was “like Putin turning up in Westminster”
Robbie Williams has told NME about his notorious weekend at Glastonbury in 1995, saying it made him feel “like Putin turning up in Westminster”. During a new interview with NME about his album ‘XXV’, out yesterday (September 9), which contains re-recorded and orchestrated versions of songs from across his career, the former Take That member discussed the indie snobbery of the mid-1990s and Britpop era.
NME
Watch the alluring visual for Jackson Wang’s latest single, ‘Blue’
Jackson Wang has released the music video for ‘Blue’, a cut from his much-anticipated sophomore album ‘Magic Man’. In the alluring new visual, Wang is seen free falling, eventually landing in a large body of water. The visual ends with Wang swimming to the surface, while a different version of him views his descent from the sky.
NME
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares latest single ‘Born & Raised’
Chris Shiflett has shared his latest solo single ‘Born & Raised’ – you can listen to the track below. The Foo Fighters guitarist recorded the song at the same time as ‘Long, Long Year’, which arrived back in July. While both of the songs were...
NME
Taylor Swift wants to direct films with “human stories about human emotion”
Taylor Swift has shared her ambition to direct films with “human stories about human emotion” during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The star took part in an In Conversation panel at the festival yesterday (September 9) and screened her debut short film, All Too Well, on 35mm.
Comments / 0