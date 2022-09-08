Read full article on original website
Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money
Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families
REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
benitolink.com
New mural explores resilience and healing in downtown Hollister
Multidisciplinary artist Venecia Prudencio in front of her latest mural in Hollister. Photo by Kinsey Canez. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On the corner of Seventh and San Benito streets in Hollister, a new artwork welcomes downtown visitors. It’s about 20 by 15 feet and the culmination of community feedback. It’s a mural painted by artist Venecia Prudencio.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
montereycountyweekly.com
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
Tired of waiting, San Jose residents dig their own park
After two decades, one San Jose community is still waiting for a vacant lot covered in dried grass and weeds to be transformed into a promised park. A group of Alviso residents is working, without a permit, to improve a small portion of the plot of land, raising eyebrows in the community and at City Hall.
NBC Bay Area
San Carlos Mayor, City Council Express ‘Deepest Condolences' to Children of Beheaded Woman
San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell was joined by the City Council Friday in expressing their "deepest condolences" to the two young children of a 27-year-old woman who was killed Thursday by her ex-boyfriend. "Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community. Thanks...
Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose
Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
montereycountyweekly.com
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
KSBW.com
Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?
SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
Silicon Valley
Fremont single family residence sells for $1.8 million
A 3,235-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Washo Drive in Fremont was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,800,000, or $556 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Family of victim in Bay Area beheading speaks out: 'You feel responsible'
Karina Castro, 27, leaves behind two young daughters.
NBC Bay Area
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
Backup generators fail at SJ hospital during blackouts, leaving workers scrambling for hours
"Our patients that are in the Surgical ICU and the Trauma ICU have zero lights, zero electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes," said Dr. Chao.
Press Banner
Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer
Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
SFist
Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations
While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
