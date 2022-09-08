Read full article on original website
Amanda Uhlich, age 43, of Newcomb
Age 43 of Newcomb, Tennessee passed away Saturday September 10, 2022, at her home. She was born June 03, 1979. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Frank Ramsey, Jr., age 46, of Jellico
Age 46 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Thursday September 08, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1976 in Jellico, Tennessee. A host of family & friends to mourn his passing. His wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in...
John Michael Montgomery doing well after Friday bus accident
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Everyone involved in Friday’s rollover RV accident on I-75 in Campbell County is recovering. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” said country music star John Michael Montgomery on his Facebook page this evening.
David Allen Harrison, age 38 of Jacksboro
David Allen Harrison, age 38 of Jacksboro passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by father David Harrison and a host of other close relatives. Along with many loving cousins, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences may be given online at...
Sophia Fritts is crowned Queen at CC’s Homecoming 2022
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was Homecoming on The Hill Friday night as Campbell High beauties graced Reynolds Field for the annual ceremony. WLAF’s Lindsay Hutson-Suttles full photo gallery is found HERE. Here is the field of participants. Representing the Freshman Class:. Miss Reagan Davis…she is the daughter...
Homer Hollis Burchfield, Jr., age 68, of Jacksboro
Homer Hollis Burchfield, Jr., age 68, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. He was saved and of the Baptist Faith, avid token and coal scrip collector and antique car enthusiast. He was a retired machinist having worked at Furtex for 23 years. He was preceded in death by parents: Homer Hollis Burchfield Sr. and mother Aline Scalf Burchfield.
Betty Lou Hall, age 68 of Jacksboro
Mrs. Betty Lou Hall, age 68 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was a singer, songwriter, musician, and enjoyed performing at many area live music establishments. Betty was very active in the community and made an indelible mark on every one she came across. Preceded in death by Husbands, George Hauss, Danny Dunton, and Robert Eugene Hall, Mother, Ruby Hutson, Adopted Parents, Hiram and June Bolton, Nephew Jimmy Hutson.
Campbell County woman wanted out of Indiana arrested
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Speeding cost a Newcomb woman at trip to jail. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams was conducting radar on Hwy 297 in late August when a vehicle was clocked at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. Williams was able to catch up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Hospital Lane, Jellico.
It’s Game Day; Campbell hosts Mo East – watch live over WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – For the third time this season, the Campbell County Cougars host a home football game on Reynolds Field. It’s a 7:30 kick off with the Hurricanes of Morristown East. CLICK on the WLAF-Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the game live. Coverage begins at 6:45pm with the homecoming ceremony.
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960 in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Edith Byrge West. A full obituary will be released once it’s ready.
Lady Cougars blank Northview 4-0 on Campbell’s soccer field
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Coming off back to back losses the Lady Cougars hosted the Cougars of Northview on Thursday night. From the beginning of the match Campbell County was on the attack and didn’t let up until the final whistle was blown. See Amber’s full photo gallery HERE on demand.
One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
Next week’s RAM Clinic at Rutledge is postponed
RUTLEDGE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Remote Area Medical’s pop-up clinic offering free dental, vision and medical services at Rutledge has been postponed. The clinic was set to take place on Sept. 17-18. The event was postponed due to facility damage at the planned clinic location. “RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking with the local leaders and stakeholders, , and we look forward to announcing new dates once we have them.” (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/09/2022-6AM)
