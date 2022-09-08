RUTLEDGE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Remote Area Medical’s pop-up clinic offering free dental, vision and medical services at Rutledge has been postponed. The clinic was set to take place on Sept. 17-18. The event was postponed due to facility damage at the planned clinic location. “RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking with the local leaders and stakeholders, , and we look forward to announcing new dates once we have them.” (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/09/2022-6AM)

