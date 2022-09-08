Entering and exiting Highway 101 will be a lot less stressful as work approaches completion on two busy, and previously crowded, ramps. The southbound (SB) US 101 diagonal on-ramp at Story Road and the SB US 101 to SB State Route (SR) 87 freeway to freeway connector ramp have both been closed overnight this week to allow workers to complete finishing touches on work that’s been ongoing for the last 6 months. Overnight closures are expected to last through Friday, September 9. And then…smoother sailing is expected for commuters!

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO