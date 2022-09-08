ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castroville, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?

SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.

Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
SALINAS, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project

Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Castroville, CA
vta.org

Improvements at Two Busy Highway 101 Exits Nearing Completion

Entering and exiting Highway 101 will be a lot less stressful as work approaches completion on two busy, and previously crowded, ramps. The southbound (SB) US 101 diagonal on-ramp at Story Road and the SB US 101 to SB State Route (SR) 87 freeway to freeway connector ramp have both been closed overnight this week to allow workers to complete finishing touches on work that’s been ongoing for the last 6 months. Overnight closures are expected to last through Friday, September 9. And then…smoother sailing is expected for commuters!
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money

Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Repairs being made for Highway 101 near Hollister for raised asphalt

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The number two and three lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of State Route 156 were closed Tuesday for immediate repairs to fix a section of raised asphalt, said the California Highway Patrol. Public Information Officer for Caltrans Alexa Bertola stated that “The pavement buckled in the number two and three lanes The post Repairs being made for Highway 101 near Hollister for raised asphalt appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Lawrence Expressway closed due to traffic collision

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — A section of Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara is closed Saturday morning due to a major traffic collision that is blocking the roadway. Santa Clara police said the southbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway are closed, as of 6:55 a.m., between Monroe Street and Cabrillo Avenue due to the collision. Police […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose

Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep

A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot.  “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Morgan Hill sees significant outages for third-straight day

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — More than four thousand Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Morgan Hill Wednesday night. The outage marked three straight days of significant power losses in the city. PG&E said the outage began at 4:45 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time. There have […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
benitolink.com

New mural explores resilience and healing in downtown Hollister

Multidisciplinary artist Venecia Prudencio in front of her latest mural in Hollister. Photo by Kinsey Canez. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On the corner of Seventh and San Benito streets in Hollister, a new artwork welcomes downtown visitors. It’s about 20 by 15 feet and the culmination of community feedback. It’s a mural painted by artist Venecia Prudencio.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
DUBLIN, CA
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE

