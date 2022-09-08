Read full article on original website
Blue Devil volleyball competes in Petoskey, Newberry football holds on vs. Rudyard
PETOSKEY – Sault volleyball team was in Petoskey this weekend as part of the Petoskey Invitational. The Blue Devils split with Charlevoix 25-21, 23-25. They also dropped two to St. Johns, 9-25, and 11-25 before taking two from Pellston, 25-15, and 25-18. The Sault dropped its final match of the day to Traverse City St. Francis 21-25, and 14-25. ...
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
