PETOSKEY – Sault volleyball team was in Petoskey this weekend as part of the Petoskey Invitational. The Blue Devils split with Charlevoix 25-21, 23-25. They also dropped two to St. Johns, 9-25, and 11-25 before taking two from Pellston, 25-15, and 25-18. The Sault dropped its final match of the day to Traverse City St. Francis 21-25, and 14-25. ...

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO