Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Vandalism suspect sought in Delano
The Delano Police Department says they believe the man in a surveillance video captured on July 17, 2022 is responsible for two separate incidents of vandalism at the New Allen Capel AME Church.
KCSO calls double death on Taft Hwy “suspicious”
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead off Taft Highway just west of Interstate 5.
Bakersfield Now
Hate crime suspect captured on video, spray-painted derogatory words on church: Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department have captured a suspect on surveillance video committing a hate crime against a Methodist African-American church in Delano, the second since July 17. On August 30, Delano PD officers responded to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at...
Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks approval to participate in production of ‘COPS’ series
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter an agreement that would allow the agency to be featured in future episodes of the long-running television series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in the hopes the board will […]
13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man indicted, found with illegal handgun at motel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 41-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm relating to a April 2022 incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On April 23, 2022, law enforcement officer were patrolling at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue...
Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building. Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
Bakersfield Police Department swears in 28 new officers
28 new officers were sworn in at the First Assembly God church on California Avenue. The newly minted officers have graduated from a 23-week training program.
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
Child torture suspect seeking to enter diversion program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with the torture and attempted murder of her 6-week-old son is seeking to enter a mental health diversion program, her attorney noting in a court filing she was sexually abused as a child and has been diagnosed with bipolar and major depressive disorders. The mental disorders 21-year-old Elizabeth […]
Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues
Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
Man gets life term for gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of firing shots that wounded a man outside a Shafter home has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced Friday on charges including attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to court records. A jury convicted him […]
KGET
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
delanonow.com
A Day of Remembrance 9/11
Many of us remember where we were on that fateful day on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 when our nation was attacked. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks referred to as 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people died as the result of a group of terrorists launching coordinated attacks against the U.S. by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into an open field in Shanksville, PA. The heroism shown by citizens and first responders on 9/11 will never be forgotten.
Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
Bakersfield Now
Shafter gang member sentenced to 44 years, 4 months in gang shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Shafter gang member received 44 years and four months in prison relating to shooting a man outside of his home in Shafter. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced on Friday on attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and gang-related charges. On Oct. 17,...
