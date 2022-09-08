Many of us remember where we were on that fateful day on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 when our nation was attacked. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks referred to as 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people died as the result of a group of terrorists launching coordinated attacks against the U.S. by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into an open field in Shanksville, PA. The heroism shown by citizens and first responders on 9/11 will never be forgotten.

