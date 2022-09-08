ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Fox News

California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man indicted, found with illegal handgun at motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 41-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm relating to a April 2022 incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On April 23, 2022, law enforcement officer were patrolling at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building.  Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child torture suspect seeking to enter diversion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with the torture and attempted murder of her 6-week-old son is seeking to enter a mental health diversion program, her attorney noting in a court filing she was sexually abused as a child and has been diagnosed with bipolar and major depressive disorders. The mental disorders 21-year-old Elizabeth […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues

Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Man gets life term for gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of firing shots that wounded a man outside a Shafter home has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced Friday on charges including attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to court records. A jury convicted him […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
delanonow.com

A Day of Remembrance 9/11

Many of us remember where we were on that fateful day on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 when our nation was attacked. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks referred to as 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people died as the result of a group of terrorists launching coordinated attacks against the U.S. by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into an open field in Shanksville, PA. The heroism shown by citizens and first responders on 9/11 will never be forgotten.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shafter gang member sentenced to 44 years, 4 months in gang shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Shafter gang member received 44 years and four months in prison relating to shooting a man outside of his home in Shafter. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced on Friday on attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and gang-related charges. On Oct. 17,...
SHAFTER, CA

