ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Southern Indiana getting a Gordon Ramsey restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern-Indiana area is getting it's first Gordon Ramsey restaurant at a casino in Elizabeth. Caesars Southern Indiana will soon be welcoming a steakhouse concept; conceived by the Michelin-starred chef a television personality himself, according to a press release. Gordon Ramsey Steak will feature some of...
ELIZABETH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Mount Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
State
Washington State
City
Louisville, KY
City
Fairdale, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Valley Station, KY
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville business supporting veterans, remembers 9/11 by repurposing bourbon barrels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten. Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Be Our Guest#Pasta#Meatball#Veggie#Food Drink#Derby City Pizza#U Of L
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Fire pays tribute to victims of 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday. At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11. "It's been 21...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

1 man dead after shooting near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Annual bike ride event fundraising for Norton Cancer Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people will bike to beat cancer Saturday. Bike to Beat Cancer begins Saturday morning at the Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro. Rides go from 5 to 100 miles in the 14th year of the event. John Mackey, a longtime volunteer for the event, has ridden...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy