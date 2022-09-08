Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
‘I still have nightmares’: Former CSUB student discusses hazing ahead of PBS documentary premiere
While growing up in Bakersfield, Brent McClanahan II was always surrounded by his family’s fraternity and sorority members. So when he enrolled at California State University, Bakersfield, it felt natural for him to join Kappa Alpha Psi.
Kern sifts organic waste treatment options
Out of sight may be out of mind, but there will be repercussions down the line for what happens next to Kern's banana peels, greasy napkins and leftovers gone bad. A final analysis is pending that will help the county Board of Supervisors pick a winner among three finalist proposals, each costing tens of millions of dollars, for treating 300,000 tons per year of organic waste by 2025. That's in addition to the 100,000 tons of yard trimmings and other green waste that will go to compost, on top of what's already being diverted locally.
Kern County Museum hosts Village Fest
After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned Saturday. Hosted by the Kern County Museum, the proceeds from the event support CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment.
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield
Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts
The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
Trial postponed for Bakersfield woman accused of fatally striking siblings while intoxicated
A Bakersfield woman accused of killing two siblings after crashing into them on Panama Lane had her trial postponed Friday until November. Lisa Core, 47, is accused of fatally striking JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 7, while they waited at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021. Core is accused of swerving into opposing lanes and hitting both siblings on the sidewalk. Both died at the scene.
Man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife, her brother
Kern County jurors found a man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, recklessly evading a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm Friday in the deaths of his ex-wife and her brother. Moris Gilmete killed the mother of his four children, 34-year-old Louise Abraham, and her brother Carlos Abraham,...
