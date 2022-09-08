Out of sight may be out of mind, but there will be repercussions down the line for what happens next to Kern's banana peels, greasy napkins and leftovers gone bad. A final analysis is pending that will help the county Board of Supervisors pick a winner among three finalist proposals, each costing tens of millions of dollars, for treating 300,000 tons per year of organic waste by 2025. That's in addition to the 100,000 tons of yard trimmings and other green waste that will go to compost, on top of what's already being diverted locally.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO