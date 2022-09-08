Read full article on original website
New 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet' Trailer Introduces Version Exclusive Pokémon
As the release of the 9th generation of Pokémon games nears with the upcoming launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, yet another trailer for the game has been shared. Recently, Grafaiai, the Toxic Monkey Pokémon, was revealed following the announcement of the Terastal phenomenon, the new battle mechanic for this generation that allows Pokémon to switch types during battle. Now, the Pokémon Company has shown off new version exclusive Pokémon and unique game features in its latest trailer.
Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Reveals Global Release Date
Over the decades, Mobile Suit: Gundam has explored countless realities that are linked by the war-dealing mechs that are often the deciding factor in a war amongst the stars. Now, the latest film in the series takes the opportunity to revisit the legendary "lost episode" in the franchise's history, with fans in North America, and around the world, gaining the opportunity later this month to see a new take on Amuro and his adventures via Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island.
G-SHOCK’s First-Ever Full Metal 2100 Range Impresses With High Caliber Style and Utility
The 1983 release of G-SHOCK’s iconic DW-5000C was an impressive milestone for the watch industry that made pioneering leaps by merging the world of utility and sport with fashion-forward functionality. The DW-5000C’s revolutionary shock-resistant build made headway as a new “tough watch” genre amongst wristwatch enthusiasts, beloved for its versatility and ability to stand up to intense outdoor activity while remaining a contemporary, on-the-go accessory. The DW-5000C evoked a rugged, lived-in facade — its finishes welcomed the aggressive elements of city living, withstanding abrasive moments of unexpected wear and tear. The Full Metal 2100 series adopts sleek, radiant and streamlined accents that distinguish the range from 2100-line predecessors, inheriting the DW-5000C’s octagonal form with angular lines accenting the bezel. The silver GMB2100D-1A, dark gray GMB2100BD-1A and copper GMB2100GD-5A feature an all-metal structure, designed with an eye-catching circular hairline finish on its bezel. By reproducing the dimpled accents of the DW-5000C in steel, the band boasts attractive, differentiated hairline and mirror finishes with textural and multidimensional flair. The Full Metal range introduces G-SHOCK’s stylish robustness in exceptional form; the stainless steel components reinterpret the label’s proprietary shock-resistant build with a sophisticated air and luxe appearance.
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
'Tales of the Jedi' Trailer Reveals a New Animated Ahsoka and Dooku-Centric Anthology
Tales of the Jedi may conjure up specific memories for fans of the Star Wars Expanded Universe, but it is also the title of the newly announced animated anthology series headed to Disney+ next month, which features short stories about Ahsoka and Count Dooku. The trailer was shared during the D23 Studio Showcase panel and revealed a taste of what Star Wars fans can expect from the beloved characters.
Fuji Announces Its New Mirrorless X-H2 Camera
FUJIFILM has just officially unveiled its brand new X-H2 camera that shoots both stills and video. The latest mirrorless memory maker comes packed chock-full of innovative features that allow you to capture crisp and clean shots. From a visual standpoint, the tech contraption coms fitted in black and features FUJIFILM...
How Code Created The Humanoid Ten-Tails in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72, which was released in August 2022, featured some interesting plot developments. With Code having his limiters rescinded by Amado, fans expected the villain to reveal more of his powers. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Shueisha. Ten Tails Code. Code may have lost the...
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
Lacoste Gets Its Skates on With Civilist Collaboration
Lacoste is becoming a collaborative powerhouse. Following up on its partnerships with A.P.C., Minecraft, Awake NY, and Bruno Mars’ “Ricky Regal” collection, Lacoste now teams up with the Berlin-based imprint Civilist on an 11-piece capsule that blurs the lines between skatewear and sophistication. The combination comes to...
Chainsaw Man Fan Awaits Bucky's Return Via Anime Crossover
Chainsaw Man's second part focuses on an entirely new devil who is gunning to take down Denji, as the former protagonist works in the public eye and is beloved by the populace. While the War Devil, Asa Mitaka, might be the second chapter's star, Part 2's first chapter introduced a fan-favorite character in Bucky the Chicken Devil, and one fan has taken it upon themselves to reimagine the beloved class pet in various anime franchises including Spy x Family, Fullmetal Alchemist, and more.
Hop on the Magic Carpet With a Pair of 'Aladdin' Genie's adidas Original Stan Smith
Originals has expanded its classic lineup of the Stan Smith silhouette with the release of a Genie-inspired pair from Disney‘s iconic <em>Aladdin film. This iteration arrives in a bright blue upper, a nod to the Genie’s memorable outfit, as well as a heat reactive patch that shows off a different set of graphics once warmed up. The upper is constructed in suede and features laces in matching bright blue. The Genie motif is evident on the left tongue, as well as the insole graphics. Staying true to ensuring sustainability, the classic shoe is made with recycled material and comes with co-branded packaging.
"Collection 02" by Theoreme Editions Brings Modern Design to Traditional Crafts
Theoreme Editions is set to present its second collection at Paris Design Week, alongside pieces by up-and-coming artists and designers that they’ve invited to join for the show. As part of the “Whatever Needs to Be Done” show, the Paris-based label – founded by David Giroire and Jérôme Bazzocchi...
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
Overkill and PUMA Hit Miami Beach for "Ocean Drive" Pack
Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill and German sportswear manufacturer. have an established history of presenting fresh and unique themes on PUMA silhouettes. Most recently, this has included a liqueur-themed “Berliner Luft” capsule that outfitted the PUMA XS 7000 and PUMA Mirage OG. Now, the duo has looked to Miami Vice for inspiration as they present the “Ocean Drive” pack.
Nike Accents This Air Max 90 With Corduroy
At this point, summer is all but finished for brands as more and more fall and winter looks emerge. For. , this has resulted in colorways pivoting from colorful arrangements and lightweight materials to autumnal palettes. Furthering this movement, the Swoosh has brought corduroy to the Air Max 90. The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker continues to play a key role in Nike’s annual footwear offerings with it now reaching 32 years of age.
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
Professor.E Highlights its Striking SS22 Wares With an Evocative Editorial
Delivering its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Professor.E has now delivered an evocative editorial showcasing the seasonal wares. Photographed by Taiwanese photographer Alien Wang, the photo focus captures the enigmatic aesthetic outlook of Professor.E. The unique perspective is framed by natural scenes accented by the presence of deep shadows. Figures are covered...
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Appears With a "Cobblestone" Palette
After taking a three-year hiatus, the Swoosh’s Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up to return to the spotlight in the form of various colorways. The running model made by. took off when it was revived back in 2019 as its GRs and collaborations designed alongside A-COLD-WALL* were well-received by the sneaker community, and now in the latter half of 2022 we’re going to see fresh makeups like this “Cobblestone” iteration above hit the shelves.
Malbon Golf Rolls Out Drop Two of the Legacy Collection
The second delivery from Malbon Golf’s Legacy Collection has arrived, a lineup of golf apparel geared up for the Fall with cotton knit polos, sweaters, and all-weather ready outerwear. Highlights from this collection include the Elm Button Up Sweater, a 100% cotton polo that can we be worn on...
New Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Toggle Lacing
The upcoming Fall season sees the Swoosh expand its lineup for some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes. The. Air Force 1 Low receives an easier lace-up iteration with the arrival of the toggle alternative. This Nike comes dressed in classic black and white makeup, constructed with a mix...
