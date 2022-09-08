The 1983 release of G-SHOCK’s iconic DW-5000C was an impressive milestone for the watch industry that made pioneering leaps by merging the world of utility and sport with fashion-forward functionality. The DW-5000C’s revolutionary shock-resistant build made headway as a new “tough watch” genre amongst wristwatch enthusiasts, beloved for its versatility and ability to stand up to intense outdoor activity while remaining a contemporary, on-the-go accessory. The DW-5000C evoked a rugged, lived-in facade — its finishes welcomed the aggressive elements of city living, withstanding abrasive moments of unexpected wear and tear. The Full Metal 2100 series adopts sleek, radiant and streamlined accents that distinguish the range from 2100-line predecessors, inheriting the DW-5000C’s octagonal form with angular lines accenting the bezel. The silver GMB2100D-1A, dark gray GMB2100BD-1A and copper GMB2100GD-5A feature an all-metal structure, designed with an eye-catching circular hairline finish on its bezel. By reproducing the dimpled accents of the DW-5000C in steel, the band boasts attractive, differentiated hairline and mirror finishes with textural and multidimensional flair. The Full Metal range introduces G-SHOCK’s stylish robustness in exceptional form; the stainless steel components reinterpret the label’s proprietary shock-resistant build with a sophisticated air and luxe appearance.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO