Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power...
Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion. The Pentagon wants allies to ramp up their own production lines to help replenish stockpiles.
Amid Ukraine's startling gains, liberated villages describe Russian troops dropping rifles and fleeing
ZALIZNYCHNE, Ukraine - In the end, the Russians fled any way they could on Friday, on stolen bicycles, disguised as locals, abandoned by their units. Hours after Ukrainian soldiers poured into the area, hundreds of Russian soldiers encamped in this village were gone, leaving behind stunned residents to face the ruins of 28 weeks of occupation.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid counteroffensive made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. read more.
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.
EU's Sefcovic offers to reduce Northern Ireland border controls - FT
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic said he could reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Japan govt to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing -FNN
TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Asian markets rally in early trading, building on US gains
Asian markets rallied in early trading on Monday, building on the momentum of gains in the United States and Europe at the end of last week, as investors price in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. Traders expect the Fed to impose another large hike in interest rates next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.
Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Through the debris-strewn rooms of the bomb-blasted house, the incessant ringing of a phone punctuates the crunch of broken glass splintering underfoot as police lay out a body bag. But the call will never be answered. The phone’s owner crouches lifeless on the floor of...
