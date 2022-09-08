ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid counteroffensive made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah

RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.
MILITARY
AFP

Asian markets rally in early trading, building on US gains

Asian markets rallied in early trading on Monday, building on the momentum of gains in the United States and Europe at the end of last week, as investors price in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. Traders expect the Fed to impose another large hike in interest rates next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
Person
Josep Borrell
SFGate

Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Through the debris-strewn rooms of the bomb-blasted house, the incessant ringing of a phone punctuates the crunch of broken glass splintering underfoot as police lay out a body bag. But the call will never be answered. The phone’s owner crouches lifeless on the floor of...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy