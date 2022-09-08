Originals has expanded its classic lineup of the Stan Smith silhouette with the release of a Genie-inspired pair from Disney‘s iconic <em>Aladdin film. This iteration arrives in a bright blue upper, a nod to the Genie’s memorable outfit, as well as a heat reactive patch that shows off a different set of graphics once warmed up. The upper is constructed in suede and features laces in matching bright blue. The Genie motif is evident on the left tongue, as well as the insole graphics. Staying true to ensuring sustainability, the classic shoe is made with recycled material and comes with co-branded packaging.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO