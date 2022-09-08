Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
hypebeast.com
Nike Accents This Air Max 90 With Corduroy
At this point, summer is all but finished for brands as more and more fall and winter looks emerge. For. , this has resulted in colorways pivoting from colorful arrangements and lightweight materials to autumnal palettes. Furthering this movement, the Swoosh has brought corduroy to the Air Max 90. The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker continues to play a key role in Nike’s annual footwear offerings with it now reaching 32 years of age.
hypebeast.com
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Appears With a "Cobblestone" Palette
After taking a three-year hiatus, the Swoosh’s Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up to return to the spotlight in the form of various colorways. The running model made by. took off when it was revived back in 2019 as its GRs and collaborations designed alongside A-COLD-WALL* were well-received by the sneaker community, and now in the latter half of 2022 we’re going to see fresh makeups like this “Cobblestone” iteration above hit the shelves.
hypebeast.com
Panini's Reebok Question Mid Collab Is Inspired by Rookie Trading Cards
When it comes to sports memorabilia, trading cards are among some of the most coveted, especially when it comes to the rookie cards of iconic players. Allen Iverson — one of the coldest point guards to touch the rock — has been the face of a plethora of them, and Reebok is highlighting this through its latest collaboration with trading card company Panini America.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Appears With a Navy and Teal Palette
Of all the silhouettes in ‘s cannon, there aren’t any that have as strong of momentum as the Dunk. General releases and collaborative offerings of the classic model continue to flood the sneaker market every month, and now the Swoosh team is adding this teal and navy colorway to its catalog.
hypebeast.com
New Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Toggle Lacing
The upcoming Fall season sees the Swoosh expand its lineup for some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes. The. Air Force 1 Low receives an easier lace-up iteration with the arrival of the toggle alternative. This Nike comes dressed in classic black and white makeup, constructed with a mix...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell and adidas Unveil a New NMD Hu Animal Print "Amber" Colorway
Other than Ye, Pharrell Williams has arguably been one of the ‘ most impactful creative partners. He’s lent his creative touch to classical silhouettes and cooked up new ones, one being the adidas NMD Hu that has been a focus for the multi-hyphenate throughout 2022. The model has been introducing a handful of “Animal Print” colorways, and the latest to be brought to the table is this newly-unveiled “Amber” iteration.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" Releases Next Week
Off-White™ and are a duo that continue to keep sneakerheads on their toes with each release. Since rumors surfaced earlier this year regarding a release of the next entry in the duo’s museum series of Air Force 1 Lows, fans have been ready to cop. Now, after closer looks have popped up, the sneaker is finally dropping in celebration of the late Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
hypebeast.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
hypebeast.com
Overkill and PUMA Hit Miami Beach for "Ocean Drive" Pack
Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill and German sportswear manufacturer. have an established history of presenting fresh and unique themes on PUMA silhouettes. Most recently, this has included a liqueur-themed “Berliner Luft” capsule that outfitted the PUMA XS 7000 and PUMA Mirage OG. Now, the duo has looked to Miami Vice for inspiration as they present the “Ocean Drive” pack.
hypebeast.com
Hop on the Magic Carpet With a Pair of 'Aladdin' Genie's adidas Original Stan Smith
Originals has expanded its classic lineup of the Stan Smith silhouette with the release of a Genie-inspired pair from Disney‘s iconic <em>Aladdin film. This iteration arrives in a bright blue upper, a nod to the Genie’s memorable outfit, as well as a heat reactive patch that shows off a different set of graphics once warmed up. The upper is constructed in suede and features laces in matching bright blue. The Genie motif is evident on the left tongue, as well as the insole graphics. Staying true to ensuring sustainability, the classic shoe is made with recycled material and comes with co-branded packaging.
hypebeast.com
Lacoste Gets Its Skates on With Civilist Collaboration
Lacoste is becoming a collaborative powerhouse. Following up on its partnerships with A.P.C., Minecraft, Awake NY, and Bruno Mars’ “Ricky Regal” collection, Lacoste now teams up with the Berlin-based imprint Civilist on an 11-piece capsule that blurs the lines between skatewear and sophistication. The combination comes to...
hypebeast.com
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Fire Red" Release
A famed and beloved silhouette, the Air Jordan 3 Retro is among the most sought-after model in the sneaker community. Limited-edition releases and long-awaited returns continue to revitalize Michael Jordan’s footwear franchise with arresting graphics and textured embellishments that commemorate MJ’s iconic legacy. Ahead of the “Fire Red”...
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Rolls Out Drop Two of the Legacy Collection
The second delivery from Malbon Golf’s Legacy Collection has arrived, a lineup of golf apparel geared up for the Fall with cotton knit polos, sweaters, and all-weather ready outerwear. Highlights from this collection include the Elm Button Up Sweater, a 100% cotton polo that can we be worn on...
hypebeast.com
NEXUSVII and HUF Unveil a Collaborative "Daydream Believer" Capsule
In this age of streetwear, HUF can essentially be considered as one of the OG brands in the space. Lately, it’s been honing in on its collaborative catalog as it released a project with G-SHOCK and it’s gearing up to launch its highly-anticipated SB Dunk Low collaboration with Nike. Prior to Summer ending, it’s making room for another team-up that entails an apparel collection alongside NEXUSVII.
hypebeast.com
Drake Delivers Hilarious Stand-up Comedy Routine at Nike's Maxim Awards
Drake delivered a comedic monologue at Nike’s Maxim Awards. Surprising the guests in attendance, the Toronto rapper showed his love for the Swoosh, arriving with the logo braided into his hair as well as sporting a microLED-embedded varsity jacket. His clever jokes ranged from taking digs at the Beaverton-based...
hypebeast.com
"Collection 02" by Theoreme Editions Brings Modern Design to Traditional Crafts
Theoreme Editions is set to present its second collection at Paris Design Week, alongside pieces by up-and-coming artists and designers that they’ve invited to join for the show. As part of the “Whatever Needs to Be Done” show, the Paris-based label – founded by David Giroire and Jérôme Bazzocchi...
