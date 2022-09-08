Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Elon Musk Accidentally Reveals His Address
He is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $260 billion as of Aug. 19, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is also considered the most innovative and revolutionary boss since Apple's (AAPL) Steve Jobs. He leads companies that want to revolutionize transportation (Tesla (TSLA) ), conquer Mars (SpaceX), build humanoid robots in which we can download our personalities (Neuralink) and build underground tunnels to relieve traffic jams in large cities (The Boring Company).
Elon Musk Serves 2nd Termination Letter To Twitter On Undisclosed Bases: What You Need To Know
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sent a second termination letter to Twitter, Inc. TWTR on Monday — this time adding additional bases separate and distinct from the ones mentioned in the July 8 termination letter — according to an amendment to the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on Tuesday.
Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight
Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
investing.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc (NYSE: NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency...
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood
A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
Complex
FBI Responds to Mark Zuckerberg’s Claims on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’
Following Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this week, the FBI has issued a statement in response to comments he made. The federal law enforcement agency shared a statement on Friday to clarify Zuckerberg’s suggestion the FBI, which he called a “legitimate institution,” warned him about the spread of potentially dangerous misinformation. "The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” reads the statement, per NBC News. The FBI added that it often provides “foreign threat indicators” to private companies, but it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. The payout plan, filed Monday in San Francisco federal court, still needs final approval by a judge. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs....
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Engadget
Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue
A judge recently ruled that Elon Musk can use the allegations made by Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko as part of the arguments in his countersuit against the company. As it turns out, Musk intends to use not just Zatko's claims to win his case, but also the fact that the former Twitter executive received a settlement to get out of the $44 billion acquisition deal he made with the social network. As The Washington Post reports, Musk's lawyers sent a letter to Twitter, telling the company that the severance payment worth $7.75 million that it made to Zatko in June violated a provision in their sales agreement.
Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts
In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
u.today
$258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Grows in Scope
The gargantuan Dogecoin-related lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten bigger, according to a recent report by Reuters. The massive lawsuit has added several new plaintiffs as well as Musk’s Boring Company and the Dogecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the meme coin, among new defendants. As reported...
Washington Examiner
In twist, SEC might save Elon Musk
Allegations about data security problems at Twitter are affecting Elon Musk’s legal case to renege on buying the social media platform. A former Twitter security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, filed a whistleblower report in July with the Securities and Exchange Commission accusing the microblogging site of letting too many employees have access to the source code and to users' data while at the same time lacking sufficient plans for a scenario in which multiple servers failed. The complaint alleged, too, that Twitter's efforts to secure information on many of its servers is insufficient.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant
Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.
IFLScience
Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
Donald Trump's Social-Media Company Is in Big Trouble
Donald Trump has never hidden his objective in launching Truth Social: to disrupt the hegemony of the giants of Silicon Valley. The former president did not take well to what appeared to be a humiliation: He was ejected from the major social-media platforms that influence opinions and trends in public life.
The Verge
Tens of thousands of viewers watched a fake Apple crypto scam on YouTube
Someone on YouTube was live streaming an old interview with Tim Cook that was seemingly being used to attract attention to a crypto scam — and when it was live, tens of thousands of viewers were tuning. If you’ve seen crypto scams on YouTube before, you would have recognized...
Bob Iger and Elon Musk Have a Common Complaint About Twitter
Maybe Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk should've consulted with former Disney (DIS) head Bob Iger before he pledged $44 billion to buy Twitter (TWTR) earlier this year. Musk has shown a propensity to make wild claims on his social media as he straddles the line between being one of the world's wealthiest people and being an internet troll.
