Following in the same vein as former president Donald Trump who declared the press “the enemy of the people,” the GOP is shunning the media – pulling out of future presidential debates – and in some cases attempting to shut it out by creating impossible access requirements, according to an Aug. 31 report by the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Conservative group Turning Point Action is requiring journalists covering specific GOP events to turn over footage and allow TPA to have editorial control of stories. Recent events include ones where Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, appeared with other candidates like Ohio Senate GOP nominee J.D. Vance. TPA said it was “protecting the experience of our attendees,” reports Jon Allsop of the Columbia Journalism Review. Some traditional outlets like the Washington Post obtained a waiver from the rules, others ignored or found ways around them. Chris Quinn, editor of Ohio’s largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer, refused to cover the Vance event, writing that the rules are “the kinds of policies you’d see in a fascist regime.”

