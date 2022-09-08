Read full article on original website
Letters to the Editor 09.15.22
Pam Marino has outdone herself (“The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes – or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?” Sept. 8-14). Her synthesis of complex housing policy issues, which traverse the dynamics of local government, development economics, and political culture was well researched and insightful.
Toolbox 09.15.22
Nonprofit Save Our Shores hosts an annual cleanup day inviting the community to help make Monterey Bay cleaner for all. 9am-noon Saturday, Sept. 17. Multiple locations in Monterey County, including Garrapata State Beach, Arroyo Seco Day Use Area, Carmel Beach, Marina State Beach and more. Free to participate. To find a full list of locations and register in advance, visit saveourshores.org/coastal-cleanup. More information at 462-5660.
Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions and impact of Latinos in Monterey County.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the contributions and impact of Latinos in Monterey County—a California county that is over 60-percent Latino—and across the country. Today marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a month during which we celebrate not only our own contributions, but those of our ancestors who migrated to America as well.
Hop Picks 09.15.22
A premiere of KETCH, a short film by Alex Ramirez about the local skateboarding community, is a one-time opportunity. He will show it on the “big screen” once, before posting it online. The 11-minute short film, documenting the past five months of Saturday outings by a school in Monterey. “Documenting skateboarding is a labor of love for me and this place in time feels special,” says, Ramirez, who’s been involved with the community for the last 10 years. The skateboarding crew has about 12 members, the oldest being 48 years old. “It started during the pandemic,” Ramirez adds. “It felt safe to meet outside, and every Sunday I would upload a video of what I filmed.” That’s how KETCH came into being. Ramirez is a local filmmaker and video editor. No other public screenings are planned, so make sure to go out and celebrate. [AP]
SQUIDFRY 09.15.22: Short-Lived Honeymoon
SHORT-LIVED HONEYMOON… Squid has a tradition for welcoming new neighbors that includes bringing over Granny Squid’s famous shrimp pie. Maybe Squid should bring a pie over to CSU Monterey Bay’s newly hired president, Vanya Quiñones, who less than one month after her Aug. 15 start date finds herself at odds with the California Faculty Association for CSUMB.
Morsels 09.15.22
VEGAN SEASON… Salinas’ Urban Arts Collaborative is hosting another vegan pop-up, a family-friendly afternoon event featuring musical performances, local art and, yes, vegan food vendors. Join in from 2-7pm on Saturday, Sept. 17 to learn about herbal wellness, taste some plant-based treats and connect with the community. 21 Soledad St. Suite C., Salinas. 243-9853, urbanartsco.org.
The debate over Cal Am’s desalination plant returns to center stage.
Although the debate over desalination as a water supply has been an ongoing fight across the Monterey Peninsula for the better part of the 21st century, the issue was pushed to the collective backburner over the last two years as other water-related issues began to heat up. There’s a pending agreement for the expansion of the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project; tightened restrictions on pumping from the Carmel River, putting the region’s supply and demand on the razor’s edge; and the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s effort to make a buyout offer to Cal Am by January 2023.
Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel.
A notice by the entrance of Mi Tierra went up in late August, informing customers that the Seaside market and taqueria would close Aug. 29 for a months-long renovation, and would not reopen until sometime next spring. Mi Tierra is owned by Luis Prado Yepez and his family, who bought...
Shawarma King reigns in humble surroundings, but with a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
The Buzz 09.15.22
Following in the same vein as former president Donald Trump who declared the press “the enemy of the people,” the GOP is shunning the media – pulling out of future presidential debates – and in some cases attempting to shut it out by creating impossible access requirements, according to an Aug. 31 report by the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Conservative group Turning Point Action is requiring journalists covering specific GOP events to turn over footage and allow TPA to have editorial control of stories. Recent events include ones where Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, appeared with other candidates like Ohio Senate GOP nominee J.D. Vance. TPA said it was “protecting the experience of our attendees,” reports Jon Allsop of the Columbia Journalism Review. Some traditional outlets like the Washington Post obtained a waiver from the rules, others ignored or found ways around them. Chris Quinn, editor of Ohio’s largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer, refused to cover the Vance event, writing that the rules are “the kinds of policies you’d see in a fascist regime.”
The long-running, difficult saga that is county short-term rentals takes steps toward regulation.
Colette Cuccia knows how to plan big events and projects. She’s planned hundreds of weddings as a wedding planner. Now retired, she’s faced with one of the most complicated projects yet, getting a vacation rental permit for her tiny cabin on the same property as her Carmel Valley home through the Monterey County Housing and Community Development Department.
There is no pretension at Lucy’s on Lighthouse -- just wildly popular hot dogs, tater tots and milkshakes.
Where some people might have seen a shuttered restaurant on a weedy lot in an odd location set between downtown Pacific Grove and the coast, Tamie Aceves saw a dream. “It’s the light,” she says of the building that in 2020 became Lucy’s on Lighthouse. “I fell in love.”
A “portrait play” is coming to Sand City, bringing the intimate world of sculptor Alberto Giacometti along.
Written for the stage in 2012, Three Threes: A Dramatic Portrait of Isaku Yanaihara, Anette and Alberto Giacometti, is the most popular historical drama by Alvin Eng, a contemporary New York playwright, educator and memoirist. In 2020, the play finally took the form of a published book, and that’s how...
A group of American teachers spent two weeks with children at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two of them, Salinas educators, just returned and shared the story.
Carmel-born, P.G.-raised singer Marcus Nance has been moving effortlessly between musical styles.
Known to the world as a “thrillingly powerful” bass-baritone, equally at home in theater, opera and cabaret, Marcus Nance grew up in Pacific Grove singing in First Baptist Church, where his father used to be a pastor. “I was steeped in music,” he says, giving additional credit to Pacific Grove Unified School District’s music program. “I had great mentors who were preparing students for competitions. I fell in love with music.”
The Housing Authority takes action to secure increases in rent payments on two fronts.
Renters who qualify for federal housing vouchers because they are considered very low-income, elderly or disabled, understand the frustrating conundrum of HUD fair-market rent calculations versus real-world rents. This year, the HUD two-bedroom fair market rent for Monterey County is $1,967. A rent survey commissioned earlier this year by the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey found that the rent of a two-bedroom unit is actually $2,574.
A dispute over sidewalk damage puts Seaside and some of its residents at odds.
The city of Seaside and residents of Seaside Highlands are at an impasse about who is responsible for repairing city-owned sidewalks in the neighborhood that are being damaged by the roots of sycamore trees. The cost of that work, in the city’s estimation, approaches $1 million. It’s a significant sum...
The Housing Resource Center of Monterey County takes a unique approach to creating more affordable housing opportunities.
Pam Marino here. It’s not often one gets to sit down and break bread with a roomful of landlords and property managers. But that’s exactly what I did last Friday at Tarpy’s Roadhouse in Monterey at the first-ever Landlord Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the nonprofit Housing Resource Center of Monterey County, which seeks to prevent homelessness and create affordable housing opportunities.
