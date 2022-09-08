Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
FBI returns 2,000-year-old Italian art that languished in a Los Angeles storage facility for decades
When Special Agent Allen Grove joined the FBI Art Crime Team, he never thought shipping and logistics would be part of the job. But that’s what it took for the team to return priceless artifacts—ones that may have been lost for as long as 100 years—back to their rightful home in Rome, Italy.
oc-breeze.com
Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival
The Aquarium of the Pacific will host its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022. This event celebrates indigenous maritime cultures in California and includes traditional music, dance, storytelling, and cultural craft demonstrations. Participants include members of the Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay tribes. American Indian artists will display and demonstrate cultural materials, such as basketry, items of adornment, and artifacts.
oc-breeze.com
Aquarium of the Pacific hosting 21st annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival
In celebration of the beauty and diversity of cultures found from México to Central and South America to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and beyond, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event takes places during “National Hispanic Heritage Month” and features cultural dance and music, environmental education programs in English and Spanish, and booths from participating organizations.
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill
Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
oc-breeze.com
Don’t miss Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Friday, October 7, 2022
Play big and give big at the 6th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament presented by Dads for Daughters, to benefit Girls Inc. of Orange County! Taking place in Irvine on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at [AV] Irvine, 16500 Scientific, Irvine, CA 92618, the night will feature dinner, drinks, poker, prizes, and fun. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125 and tickets for couples (one poker player and one spectator) can be purchased for $225. Ticket purchases will make a significant impact on the Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Girls Meet the Workforce program, which matches high school age girls with top local businesses to help them gain valuable experiences necessary to succeed in the workplace.
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17
Seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 11 through September 17. Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 include attempted murder in Seal Beach, an in-custody death, and Pietrini Pizza. Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. If it were...
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos announces the passing of Council Member Ronald R. Bates
The Los Alamitos City Council is saddened to announce that Council Member Ronald R. Bates passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Ron Bates was 76 years of age and is survived by his wife, Marilynn, two daughters and two grandchildren. “I was shocked and saddened by the sudden...
oc-breeze.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of September 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of September 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
oc-breeze.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder of a family member in Seal Beach
A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to murder an elderly family member. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon which occurred in a residence located in the 100-block of 5th Street. Seal...
oc-breeze.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Sometimes it takes grit
2 Timothy 1:7 For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. Grit is that sense of summoning both passion and stick-with-it-ness to reach forward towards a desired goal. It’s a sense of boldness in the face of conflict, cancer, job loss, divorce, single parenting, abuse, mental illness, and more. Grit is that leaning into God and, with confidence, pressing on. Life sometimes takes grit! When people do strap on some grit their stories are a bright light that give hope and inspire. Their stories inspire me, not only as I face difficulty or adversity or hardships, but also just in life. For if they can be bold and keep moving, then so can I. Like when I think about my own mom. When she was younger, she had to face the abuse of an alcoholic husband, who not only landed up in jail a few times, but crashed a car, was gone a lot, and even cheated on her. Many times she had to clean up after one of his many drunken rages, and also endured physical abuse. Though she wore the emotional scars of all this, she found faith in God. She trusted in God’s help and believed in God’s love, care, and rescue. This gave her a boldness to start a new life, doing her best to raise two boys. She did this with hardly any help from my dad. He was inconsistent in child support and rarely showed up, but with boldness, she pressed on! Way to go mom. Now sure, she was not perfect, but did her best, trusting God and taking life one day at a time. I know many others who are trusting God and taking on that sense of grit. If they can, we can, because sometimes it takes grit!
Comments / 0