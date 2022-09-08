2 Timothy 1:7 For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. Grit is that sense of summoning both passion and stick-with-it-ness to reach forward towards a desired goal. It’s a sense of boldness in the face of conflict, cancer, job loss, divorce, single parenting, abuse, mental illness, and more. Grit is that leaning into God and, with confidence, pressing on. Life sometimes takes grit! When people do strap on some grit their stories are a bright light that give hope and inspire. Their stories inspire me, not only as I face difficulty or adversity or hardships, but also just in life. For if they can be bold and keep moving, then so can I. Like when I think about my own mom. When she was younger, she had to face the abuse of an alcoholic husband, who not only landed up in jail a few times, but crashed a car, was gone a lot, and even cheated on her. Many times she had to clean up after one of his many drunken rages, and also endured physical abuse. Though she wore the emotional scars of all this, she found faith in God. She trusted in God’s help and believed in God’s love, care, and rescue. This gave her a boldness to start a new life, doing her best to raise two boys. She did this with hardly any help from my dad. He was inconsistent in child support and rarely showed up, but with boldness, she pressed on! Way to go mom. Now sure, she was not perfect, but did her best, trusting God and taking life one day at a time. I know many others who are trusting God and taking on that sense of grit. If they can, we can, because sometimes it takes grit!

