Electronics

Cult of Mac

Is this the toughest iPhone 14 case?

Casetify made a bold claim when it released its Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 series on September 7, along with its upgraded Impact and Ultra Impact series cases. It said the Bounce is “the world’s most protective case for the mass market.”. “Tested to withstand over 156...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Powerful new Ugreen Nexode Charger juices 3 devices fast

Ugreen rolled out its new Nexode 140W Charger Tuesday, saying it “can charge as fast as any charger currently on the market, while also being able to fast charge three devices at once.”. The compact charger has three ports to charge MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and other devices. I plan...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Why iPhone 14 Plus is delayed until October

Three of the new iPhone 14 series models first reach customers on September 16, but not the iPhone 14 Plus. That’s on hold for three extra weeks. Apple didn’t explain the delay, but an analyst has the likely reason why: Cupertino can’t get enough of a critical component.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

New Logi webcams feature ‘Show Mode’ and a take on Center Stage

Logitech unveiled its new Brio 500 webcam series and Zone Vibe headphones series for hybrid workers Thursday. The company said “they bring quality, style, affordability, and sustainability to today’s workers for ultramodern collaboration experiences.”. “Many remote and hybrid workers are still underequipped and grappling with pre-pandemic era solutions,”...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Choose from Speck’s array of 10 new iPhone 14 MagSafe cases

Speck released a wide assortment of 10 new cases for the iPhone 14 series. All but one of them are designed for MagSafe. The collection includes Presidio cases with 13-foot drop protection and and upgraded version of the colorful CandyShell Pro case. The company said the cases are slim, durable...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

M1 Mac mini marshals 3 dazzling displays [Setups]

We’ve covered many a computer setup with multiple displays, even as many as six. But we don’t come across many purpose-built portable displays, perhaps because iPads often serve that purpose. But today’s featured gaming setup uses an M1 Mac mini to drive two LG UltraWide monitors and a...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Get 10% off Momax transparent magnetic wireless iPhone 14 chargers

This magnetic wireless chargers post is presented by Momax. Need a powerful and effortlessly cool-looking magnetic wireless charger for your iPhone 14, 13 or 12? Momax offers a line of four transparent chargers for home and car that not only feature a powerful magnetic grip, but a rather eye-catching cyberpunk-industrial design as well.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

iOS 16.1 beta begins testing new iPhone features

Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 16.1 to developers on Wednesday. This signals the start of testing for some iPhone features Apple already announced but didn’t debut in iOS 16. This includes Clean Energy Charging. And there’s good news for some iPhones that couldn’t display battery percentage in...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Visit virtual AI-powered fitting room in Walmart iPhone app

Walmart added Be Your Own Model to its iPhone application. The goal is to bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers. Customers scan in a photo, AI will analyze it, then the software can show what the user would look like wearing more than 270,000 items. Virtually try...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

You can soon charge your iPhone using clean energy

IPhones will gain a new Clean Energy Charging option later this year as a part of an iOS 16 update, Apple said Monday. The first-of-its-kind feature will strategically time when iPhones charge, using cleaner energy and thus reducing the devices’ carbon footprint. Use clean energy to charge your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

BookFusion iOS app: A better way to read and manage your ebooks

This post about ebook reader and management apps is presented by BookFusion. If you love reading, BookFusion may be the ideal app for you. It allows you to have your entire ebook collection at your fingertips on any device you own. You can easily upload, organize, sync, read and share ebooks across all your devices.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Get lifetime access to Babbel language learning app for $199 until Sept. 15

Whether you want to get the most out of your travels, spruce up your resume or simply expand your skills, learning a new language is an excellent way to level up. One of the easiest methods for doing that — and for fitting learning seamlessly into your schedule — is with a convenient language app such as Babbel.
EDUCATION
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 review roundup: Deja vu all over again

Early reviews of the new iPhone 14 are rolling in. The consensus? It’s a capable iPhone — basically an iPhone 13 with minimal improvements (and nowhere near as cool as the feature-rich iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). So it’s not quite worth an upgrade from an iPhone...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

How to fix corrupted videos on Mac with Wondershare Repairit

This post on restoring corrupted video files is presented by Wondershare. Finding out your videos got corrupted is a drag. It can happen for a variety of reasons, but the result is usually that you can’t enjoy the video. That is, unless you can fix it. Wondershare Repairit is...
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

New emoji? Talk to the hand!

Emoji are about visual communication, and the some of the new ones just approved say “Talk to the hand.” And there’s a new way to express love, too. Or there’s good news for everyone desperately waiting on a moose emoji. Other new additions approved by the...
TECHNOLOGY

