Comedian David A. Arnold, who created Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ dead at 54

Comedian David A. Arnold, who created the Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died at age 54.

According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, Arnold’s family revealed the news in a statement late Wednesday.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home, and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes,” read the statement obtained by the news outlets. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold, who not only created “That Girl Lay Lay” but served as the series’ executive producer and showrunner, also was known for his Netflix comedy specials, the outlets reported. His latest, titled “It Ain’t for the Weak,” premiered earlier this summer. Additionally, he had writing credits on the Netflix series “Fuller House” and BET+’s “Bigger,” the reports said.

Arnold is survived by wife Julie Harkness and two daughters, according to the news outlets.

Friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Arnold. Here’s what they were saying:

