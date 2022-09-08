Norwalk P&Z considers yet another extension for ‘BJ’s’ approval; activist sees opportunity to object

Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Register Citizen
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
Register Citizen
CT Port Authority taps Stamford for $3.3 million toward its marinas
STAMFORD — The long delayed plan to dredge the marina and channel at Cove Island Park just got a $3.1 million boost. City officials announced this week that they will use millions in state funding to advance improvements to Stamford marinas decimated almost a decade ago by Superstorm Sandy.
milfordmirror.com
Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?
MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
NewsTimes
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
Register Citizen
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
News 12
Ridgefield residents vote to ban cannabis sales in town
Recreational cannabis sales in Connecticut are likely to start next year, but not in Ridgefield, where residents voted 3-1 in Wednesday's emergency town meeting to ban medical and recreational dispensaries. There were 48 votes in favor of allowing dispensaries. First Selectman Rudy Marconi says with no in-state precedent, the new...
Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport
Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days. Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced. The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Scribe
167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT
This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
Register Citizen
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
Ahead of hearing on water rate increase, Fairfield officials voice concerns
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is asking for the public to weigh in on a proposed rate increase by the Connecticut water company Aquarion. The company is looking to raise its rates by about 25 percent, adding $50 million in revenue, according to an alert by Claire E. Coleman, Consumer Counsel for Connecticut. While […] The post Ahead of hearing on water rate increase, Fairfield officials voice concerns appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
darienite.com
Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: Sept 1 to 8
Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Sept. 1 to 8, 2022:. 108 Leeuwarden Road, Darien | Saturday | 1 to 4 p.m. 7 Berry Lane, Darien | Saturday | 1 to 3 p.m. 121 West Ave., Darien | Saturday | 1 to...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location
A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
