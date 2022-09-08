Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest
The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11
The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday. The post Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View
Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the old Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things to Do in Solvang, CA (Fun And Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Solvang is a city in Southern California that is known for its Danish architecture and many wineries. This Danish village looks and smells like Christmas time all year round. Solvang is a quick 45-minute drive from Santa Barbara and is filled with activities, festivals, wine tasting rooms, and delectable dining.
Flood watch issued for Santa Barbara Co. mountain areas
The National Weather Service reports the watch area is for the interior mountain areas, including Cuyama and Santa Ynez.
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
Santa Barbara Independent
Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota
The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend
OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Jazz Festival is making a comeback after a two year hiatus. Even so, it is celebrating its 5th annual festival. A few sprinkles didn't put a damper on the people with high spirits coming through the gate on Saturday. Jazz lovers from up and down the coast set up their chairs or The post People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Farewell to the Beloved Dr. Fenzi
A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
Pet food drive underway as demand increases in Santa Barbara County
In recent weeks, pet food pantries across Santa Barbara County have been running low on food for cats and dogs.
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in wilderness, man dies trying to get help
A man from Ventura, California, was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning following a days-long search after he left his girlfriend to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion.
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit
A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
visitventuraca.com
Twelve Atypical Tacos: Welcome to Ventura’s Avenue Taco Week
With all due humility, there may be no finer place to grab a taco than Ventura Avenue. And for four delicious – and rarefied – days, the second Avenue Taco Week (Sept 15th through the 18th) offers you the chance to explore some of the best Mexican food you’ve never had.
With the heatwave still at an all time high some Central Coast cities look to take care of their workers
With people staying cool from the heat others are not so lucky to stay away from the heat. The post With the heatwave still at an all time high some Central Coast cities look to take care of their workers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Riding the Storm with Queen Elizabeth, Santa Barbara-Style
When Queen Elizabeth II invited President Reagan to go horseback riding during his trip to Britain, he suggested they go riding in Santa Barbara so he could show her his ranch horses. The Queen and Prince Philip were scheduled to visit Reagan’s ranch on March 1, 1983. It was...
santabarbarawedding.com
Romantic Spring Wedding with Emerald Accents
Today’s wedding reminds us what true love is all about. Amber Jean Photography memorialized the gorgeous spring day flooded with clean white and emerald details. The couple enjoyed every precious moment from sharing their vows to dancing into the night surrounded by loving family and friends, and made memories to last a lifetime at the historic Quail Ranch.
