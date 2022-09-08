ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Physician, sports medicine specialist to speak at Elon University

Alamance Building at Elon University. The current landscape of American healthcare focuses too much on pills and procedures and not enough on lifestyle, according to Dr. Robert Sallis, a family and sports medicine physician and the first guest in Elon University ’s 2022-23 Speaker Series lineup. Sallis, who is...
ELON, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Turkey, NC
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Central North Carolina prepares to commemorate 9/11

Greensboro's Sept. 11 sculpture is seen on May 25. The sculpture is located at 501 S. Elm St. and includes 16 tons of steel from the World Trade Center. Sunday, Sept. 11 is the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. The anniversary is known as Patriot Day.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Takers#Marquette University#Audio Recording#Furman University#College#Elon Faculty Express#Disabilities Resources#Elon News Network
FOX8 News

Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community.  Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A celebration of life for Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Heddie Dawkins Saturday, the 81-year-old High Point woman who was found dead in August after going missing from her home. The service was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church where Dawkins was a faithful member. According to...
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival

Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy