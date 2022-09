Brother and sister duo Mac Favreau and Rachel Favreau Knight are the co-owners of one of the newest dessert shops in Utah County. Knight and Favreau Knight wanted to unite scrumptious Utah based treats at the same location. Their business, “The Dessert Collective” has the motto of “Locally Delicious Dessert Venders All Under One Roof.” The Dessert Collective has a rotating menu each week that showcases and highlights Utah’s best desserts. Their menu includes pies, popsicles, caramels and coconut cream.

