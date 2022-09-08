Semi-truck and trailer crash lead to investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a trailer that happened on the Big Island in South Kohala which prompted Waikoloa Road to close.

According to police, a 2008 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer were driving eastbound when the trailer overturned and dragged the semi-truck with it.

During the accident, the trailer also hit a 2013 Ford pickup truck which was stopped on the shoulder at the time.

A 23-year-old was driving the semi-truck and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own with no known injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old man also was able to avoid any injuries.

A portion of Waikoloa Road closed around 7:12 p.m. and reopened around 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Police are asking the public to contact Officer Cacique Melendez if you witnessed the crash at (808) 887-3080 or by email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Police do not suspect that drugs, alcohol or speeding was a factor in the crash.