ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Semi-truck and trailer crash lead to investigation

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiyV9_0hmeyMwQ00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a trailer that happened on the Big Island in South Kohala which prompted Waikoloa Road to close.

According to police, a 2008 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer were driving eastbound when the trailer overturned and dragged the semi-truck with it.

During the accident, the trailer also hit a 2013 Ford pickup truck which was stopped on the shoulder at the time.

A 23-year-old was driving the semi-truck and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own with no known injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old man also was able to avoid any injuries.

A portion of Waikoloa Road closed around 7:12 p.m. and reopened around 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Police are asking the public to contact Officer Cacique Melendez if you witnessed the crash at (808) 887-3080 or by email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Police do not suspect that drugs, alcohol or speeding was a factor in the crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car overturned in a crash Sunday morning on the H-1 Freeway. A witness photo showed the vehicle on its roof in the westbound shoulder of the freeway just past the Waikele exit. It happened around 6:30 a.m. A group of bystanders rushed to the help the...
WAIPAHU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KHON2

Injured hiker rescued at Judd Trial in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Saturday at Judd Trail in Nuuanu. The incident happened on Sept. 10, at around 10:20 a.m. After locating the injured hiker within a few minutes from the trailhead, firefighters determined the best way to get the injured hiker out was on a metal […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
MILILANI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHON2

Big Island man dies in multiple vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department said a 66-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision that happened near the intersection of Kaohe Road in South Kona. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 11:28 p.m. According to police, the 66-year-old man was driving a blue 2006 Honda Pilot SUV heading west […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy