Meeting times changing for Sanford City Council

After discussions at a recent work session about meeting length and times, the Sanford City Council voted Tuesday night to change meeting times.

Council will begin meeting at 5 p.m. instead of the current 6 p.m. Public hearings, which are generally held on the third Tuesday of the month during the regular meeting, will be held at 6 p.m. City officials ask that those wanting to speak during the hearings be there 10 minutes prior to the start to sign up.

