ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Meeting times changing for Sanford City Council

By MARK ROGERS MROGERS@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

After discussions at a recent work session about meeting length and times, the Sanford City Council voted Tuesday night to change meeting times.

Council will begin meeting at 5 p.m. instead of the current 6 p.m. Public hearings, which are generally held on the third Tuesday of the month during the regular meeting, will be held at 6 p.m. City officials ask that those wanting to speak during the hearings be there 10 minutes prior to the start to sign up.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Sanford City Council
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
1K+
Followers
66
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy