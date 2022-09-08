ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

‘Dancing Thru the Decades’ : Fall Downtown Alive! Concert Series begins tonight

By MARK ROGERS MROGERS@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiLzC_0hmeyC7A00
Each Thursday in September will feature a concert at The Depot as part of the Downtown Alive! Concert Series. Submitted photo

The first in a series of four fall concerts at The Depot in Sanford kicks off tonight as the Band of Oz takes the stage to bring oldies and beach favorites to the audience.

The concert is the first of “Dancing Thru the Decades,” which is part of the Fall Downtown Alive! Concert Series, according to Downtown Sanford Executive Director Kelli Laudate.

Sanford, NC
