$950k grant could help neighborhood revitalization

Kerry Bashaw, executive director of Brick Capital Community Development, discusses the opportunity to receive a $950,000 grant which could help revitalize neighborhoods in Sanford. Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

At a public hearing during Tuesday’s Sanford City Council meeting, officials learned how a $950,000 Community Development Block Grant could benefit neighborhood revitalization.

Sanford Community Development Manager Karen Kennedy spoke about the grant during the hearing. It was the first of two required hearings for the grant. The hearing had been advertised, but Kennedy noted that she had not received any written comment from citizens.

