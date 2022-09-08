Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Patreon confirms security team layoffs
Emily Metcalfe, a former senior security engineer at Patreon, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “So for better or worse, I and the rest of the Patreon Security Team are no longer with the company.” According to a tweet, Metcalfe joined the company in November 2021. Metcalfe could not be reached for comment.
TechCrunch
How Zoho became $1B company without a dime of external investment…
That’s the mythology anyway, but what if there were another way? What if you could grow a $1 billion company without the outside investment, the crazy sales and marketing spend, the pressure to grow ever faster?. Zoho, a company that has a broad set of front- and back-end business...
TechCrunch
Jobbatical raises €11.6M as worker migration goes paperless
Jobbatical manages employee relocations, in particular for high-growth tech and fintech companies like N26, TravelPerk and Personio. Around 1 in 30 people move internationally annually. The company says it’s experienced 8x ARR growth in the past 12 months and 19x MRR growth in Germany, while also getting to cash flow...
TechCrunch
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
TechCrunch
Building products for future needs with Bling Capital and Shift on TechCrunch Live
Toby Russell is a veteran entrepreneur and helped to found Shift. The company was among the first online-only used car marketplaces and pioneered many of the services now standard across the industry. Long-time DCM partner Kyle Lui invested in several of Shift’s fundraising rounds, and he’s now at Bling Capital as the fund’s second general partner. Together they can speak to building products that anticipate market movements.
TechCrunch
Vorboss brings minimum 10 Gbps enterprise fibre network to London businesses
Vorboss was founded out of London back in 2006 initially as a software provider, but with the advent of cloud computing and due to growing demand from its customers, it pivoted some years back to connectivity — and it’s now benefiting from recent regulatory changes that open up existing infrastructure to newcomers.
EU to consult on making Big Tech contribute to telco network costs
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive body will launch a consultation early next year on whether tech giants should bear some of the costs of Europe's telecoms network, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
India to control which lending apps are permitted to app stores in latest crackdown
The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, will prepare a “whitelist” of all legal apps and the nation’s IT ministry will ensure that only whitelisted apps are hosted on app stores, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The central bank will also monitor...
Down by Almost 30% in the Last Year, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Yet?
This is a great company, but investors might need to exercise some more patience.
NFT Tech Enters the $7.8B Loyalty and Reward Market, Pioneering New Technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005531/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Last September, Egyptian startup Capiter raised $33 million in Series A funding to compete in the country’s growing B2B e-commerce and retail space. Fast-forward a year later, the startup has laid off multiple employees and now its CEO and COO have been relieved from their duties after allegedly mismanaging funds.
TechCrunch
The tech industry needs a labor movement
Then somebody sends you a YouTube link to a nine-minute commercial for remote work, telling the story of a group of people who quit their company after being forced to return to the office. The advertisement is by Apple, which is currently telling you to go back to the office. You punch your desk so hard that your screensaver deactivates.
TechCrunch
VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner
Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Rising This Week
Innoviz is providing its lidar solutions for use in autonomous vehicles operating at shipping ports throughout China. A top Asian OEM has decided to use lidar sensors supplied by Innoviz. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye. Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?. As...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Verily raises $1 billion as tech giants enter red hot healthcare sector
The round was led by Alphabet, the company said in its announcement. Verily also announced changes to its executive team that will go into effect January 2023. The company’s founder Andy Conrad will become executive chairman of the Verily board. Stephen Gillett, who is president of the company, will be promoted to CEO. Gillett initially joined Verily as an operational advisor and to lead the company’s cybersecurity efforts. At the time, he was co-founder and CEO of Chronicle, an Alphabet cybersecurity company that is now part of Google Cloud.
TechCrunch
Stanford moonshot promises near-term profitability with no-code magical mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. As you can tell by the headline of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we heard most often during the two-day affair).
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Slashing churn rates, visa side hustles, YC S22 Demo Day faves
A few weeks ago, I found a Twitter thread by Sam DeBrule, co-founder and head of marketing of Heyday, who explained how he and his co-founder reduced customer churn by improving their onboarding process. I sent him a DM asking if he’d adapt the thread for a guest post on...
Comments / 0